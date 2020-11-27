Advanced search

Battle Proms 2021 tickets go on sale but concert capacity reduced

PUBLISHED: 12:08 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 27 November 2020

Battle Proms at Hatfield House. Picture: John Andrews.

Battle Proms at Hatfield House. Picture: John Andrews.

Archant

Tickets for the 2021 Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House are now on sale – but there’s only a limited number available.

The Battle Proms Evening Gun Salute at Hatfield House. Picture: Karyn HaddonThe Battle Proms Evening Gun Salute at Hatfield House. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The UK’s premier picnic proms will return to the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, July 17, after this summer’s celebrations were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Battle Proms showcase features sublime classical music, a Spitfire flying overhead, cannons, cavalry and fireworks.

Tickets for 2021 are now live on the Battle Proms website at www.battleproms.com

However, with bookings already carried over from this summer’s cancelled event, ticket numbers are limited.

Flag waving finale at the Hatfield House Battle Proms. Picture: Jean Mower-AllardFlag waving finale at the Hatfield House Battle Proms. Picture: Jean Mower-Allard

Concert capacities at all Battle Proms shows next summer will be reduced and arena sizes increased in order to ensure that everyone may sit in the arena at a safe distance.

This may mean that some visitors will sit further away from the stage than normal.

Organisers state: “Please be aware that we are currently working to a reduced capacity at all concerts due to social distancing requirements.

“Only a limited number of tickets remain available for each concert. Please book early to avoid disappointment.”

Evening picnic at Battle Proms in Hatfield. Picture: Tammy MarlarEvening picnic at Battle Proms in Hatfield. Picture: Tammy Marlar

With reduced capacity and extra space between tables, the Concert Pavilion marquee area at Hatfield House is already sold out.

Promoters added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who kept their 2020 booking in place.

“We were truly overwhelmed by how many of our audience chose to roll over their tickets to 2021. Your support and enthusiasm is greatly appreciated.”

With the safety of those on site paramount, concert organisers at JSL Productions have introduced a set of COVID-19 measures should restrictions still be in place next summer.

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John AndrewsHatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

They say: “We will continue to closely follow all updates to the government guidelines.”

Where necessary, safety measures may include:

• Reduction in concert capacities and increase in arena sizes.

• Hand sanitising stations will be provided throughout the site.

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John AndrewsHatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

• Toilets will be spaced out in order to avoid crowding.

• Steward guided seating to ensure social distancing.

Battle Prommers can also pre-order their programmes and flags when purchasing tickets to assist with queue management on the day.

All children under five will now require tickets, although these will still be free of charge.

Battle Proms fireworks. Picture: Jean Mower-AllardBattle Proms fireworks. Picture: Jean Mower-Allard

As with the situation this year, should COVID-19 restrictions force the cancellation of the concert ahead of the performance, then all ticket holders will be offered the option of a refund.

The Battle Proms team added: “This has been an incredibly difficult year for so many people, and we are very happy to be planning for a summer where we can once again come together to enjoy an exceptional day of sublime music and dramatic displays in some of the most stunning locations the UK has to offer.

“Our charity partner, SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, have also had a tough year but have continued to provide support for our Armed Forces and their families wherever and whenever it is needed.

“Over the years our wonderful Battle Proms audience have helped to raise a staggering £458,722.92 for military charities at the concerts.

“The Armed Forces community need your support now more than ever.”

For more on Battle Proms’ COVID measures, visit www.battleproms.com/covid-19/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Greenpeace protest with projection on Tesco HQ and Old Shredded Wheat Factory

Greenpeace volunteers project a jaguar on its way to Tesco's HQ in Welwyn Garden City to raise awareness of the supermarket's part in the destruction of forests like the Amazon. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett

Battle Proms 2021 tickets go on sale but concert capacity reduced

Battle Proms at Hatfield House. Picture: John Andrews.

Hertford Castle Christmas Trail to brings some festive cheer

Hertford Castle will be hosting a Christmas Trail in December. Picture: Black Kite Productions

Two arrested after baby taken to hospital with injuries

Two people have been arrested after a baby from Hatfield was taken to hospital. Picture: Helen Drake

13,277 homes approved for draft Local Plan following council meeting

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councillors voted in favour of ammending the draft Local Plan at a full council meeting. Picture: WHBC