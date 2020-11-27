Battle Proms 2021 tickets go on sale but concert capacity reduced

Battle Proms at Hatfield House. Picture: John Andrews. Archant

Tickets for the 2021 Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House are now on sale – but there’s only a limited number available.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Battle Proms Evening Gun Salute at Hatfield House. Picture: Karyn Haddon The Battle Proms Evening Gun Salute at Hatfield House. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The UK’s premier picnic proms will return to the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, July 17, after this summer’s celebrations were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Battle Proms showcase features sublime classical music, a Spitfire flying overhead, cannons, cavalry and fireworks.

Tickets for 2021 are now live on the Battle Proms website at www.battleproms.com

However, with bookings already carried over from this summer’s cancelled event, ticket numbers are limited.

Flag waving finale at the Hatfield House Battle Proms. Picture: Jean Mower-Allard Flag waving finale at the Hatfield House Battle Proms. Picture: Jean Mower-Allard

Concert capacities at all Battle Proms shows next summer will be reduced and arena sizes increased in order to ensure that everyone may sit in the arena at a safe distance.

This may mean that some visitors will sit further away from the stage than normal.

Organisers state: “Please be aware that we are currently working to a reduced capacity at all concerts due to social distancing requirements.

“Only a limited number of tickets remain available for each concert. Please book early to avoid disappointment.”

Evening picnic at Battle Proms in Hatfield. Picture: Tammy Marlar Evening picnic at Battle Proms in Hatfield. Picture: Tammy Marlar

With reduced capacity and extra space between tables, the Concert Pavilion marquee area at Hatfield House is already sold out.

Promoters added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who kept their 2020 booking in place.

“We were truly overwhelmed by how many of our audience chose to roll over their tickets to 2021. Your support and enthusiasm is greatly appreciated.”

With the safety of those on site paramount, concert organisers at JSL Productions have introduced a set of COVID-19 measures should restrictions still be in place next summer.

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

They say: “We will continue to closely follow all updates to the government guidelines.”

Where necessary, safety measures may include:

• Reduction in concert capacities and increase in arena sizes.

• Hand sanitising stations will be provided throughout the site.

Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

• Toilets will be spaced out in order to avoid crowding.

• Steward guided seating to ensure social distancing.

Battle Prommers can also pre-order their programmes and flags when purchasing tickets to assist with queue management on the day.

All children under five will now require tickets, although these will still be free of charge.

Battle Proms fireworks. Picture: Jean Mower-Allard Battle Proms fireworks. Picture: Jean Mower-Allard

As with the situation this year, should COVID-19 restrictions force the cancellation of the concert ahead of the performance, then all ticket holders will be offered the option of a refund.

The Battle Proms team added: “This has been an incredibly difficult year for so many people, and we are very happy to be planning for a summer where we can once again come together to enjoy an exceptional day of sublime music and dramatic displays in some of the most stunning locations the UK has to offer.

“Our charity partner, SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, have also had a tough year but have continued to provide support for our Armed Forces and their families wherever and whenever it is needed.

“Over the years our wonderful Battle Proms audience have helped to raise a staggering £458,722.92 for military charities at the concerts.

“The Armed Forces community need your support now more than ever.”

For more on Battle Proms’ COVID measures, visit www.battleproms.com/covid-19/