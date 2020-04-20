Advanced search

New date announced for Back of Beyond FSTVL 2020 in Cuffley

PUBLISHED: 17:26 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 22 April 2020

Back of Beyond Festival. Picture: (c) visionseven.co.uk

(c) visionseven.co.uk

An electronic dance music festival set for Cuffley this summer has moved dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back of Beyond FSTVL was due to take place for the first time at its new home at Colesdale Farm in the Hertfordshire countryside on Saturday, July 4.

Organisers of the all-day event in Cuffley have now put back the new-look festival until Saturday, September 26.

An update posted on Back of Beyond’s social media pages said: “In light of recent developments with COVID-19 and following advice from the World Health Organisation we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the date of Back of Beyond FSTVL to September 26th 2020.

“We have not come to this decision lightly but the health and safety of our audience and staff are our highest priority.

View this post on Instagram

Back of Beyond FSTVL 2020 event update. ❤️ x

A post shared by BackofBeyondFSTVL (@backofbeyondfstvl) on

“In these current times we are already seeing the independent festival and events industry pulling together and acting as one.

“Please support the events you love so they can continue to operate in these difficult circumstances.

“Look after yourselves and each other. Together We Are One.”

Back of Beyond FSTVL 2020 tickets will automatically be valid for the new dates.

Last year's Back of Beyond Festival. Back of Beyond FSTVL 2020 will now take place in Cuffley on September 26. Picture: (c) visionseven.co.ukLast year's Back of Beyond Festival. Back of Beyond FSTVL 2020 will now take place in Cuffley on September 26. Picture: (c) visionseven.co.uk

The statement from BOB HQ added: “See you on the dancefloor in September for our best show ever.”

For more on the festival, visit the Back of Beyond FSTVL website at https://backofbeyondfstvl.com/ or follow the festival’s Instagram and Facebook.

