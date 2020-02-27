Back of Beyond organisers announce line-up for music festival in Cuffley

An electronic dance music festival taking place in the Hertfordshire countryside has announced the first acts on its 2020 line-up.

Back of Beyond FSTVL will take place at Colesdale Farm, Cuffley, on Saturday, July 4.

Having previously been held at Frogmore Hill, between Watton-at-Stone and Stevenage, the festival has moved location for this summer's third edition.

Back of Beyond organisers have also teamed up with legendary East London dance behemoth We Are FSTVL to deliver their biggest and best line-up so far.

July's celebration of all forms of house, disco, techno and drum & bass music will feature headliner MK along with Ellie Cocks, George Mensah, George Smeddles, GW Harrison, Jess Bats, KC Lights, Nightlapse, Saffron Stone, Sammy Porter, Alex P, DJ Luck & MC Neat and Andy Manston.

That's just the first phase of the line-up with many more to be announced.

To celebrate three years of action, in 2020 Back of Beyond has joined forces with the award-winning team behind We Are FSTVL, who make their debut in the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside in real style.

Because of this new collaboration, everything has been improved and increased to make for a truly essential one-day dance music festival.

Reece Miller, founder and director, said: "Hertfordshire is an amazing place and all of us at We Are FSTVL can't wait to support another exciting chapter in the now infamous Back Of Beyond story.

"The show promises a brand new theme for 2020, an all-star dance music line-up, and more magic than ever before."

The production is set to be immersive and explosive, with next level light and louder than ever before sound.

The capacity has also been increased so more revellers can get involved, while all the regular Back of Beyond arenas will be back at a new scenic site nestled deep in the Hertfordshire countryside in Northaw Road West, near Potters Bar, with easy access to the M25.

Musically, house music legend MK headliners the Cuffley event alongside cutting edge DJs such as frequent Beatport chart-topper Ellie Cocks and fellow ABODE mainstay GW Harrison.

The Back of Beyond FSTVL 2020 line-up also includes London underground favourite George Mensah, Solotoko and SOLA artist George Smeddles, long-time garage innovators DJ Luck & MC Neat, the dance legend that is Alex P, plus Andy Manston, Jess Bats, KC Lights, Nightlapse, Saffron Stone and Sammy Porter.

Visit https://backofbeyondfstvl.com/ for more details and to buy tickets.

