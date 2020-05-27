A Day To Remember cancel Hatfield concert
PUBLISHED: 11:36 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 27 May 2020
A Day to Remember
A huge outdoor show by an American rock band in Hatfield has now been cancelled.
A Day To Remember were scheduled to play Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 23.
However, the concert arranged for the day before the annual Slam Dunk Festival returned to Hertfordshire was postponed by the group from Ocala, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ADTR have now cancelled their planned UK dates in England and Wales for 2020 and ticket holders will get a refund.
The band tweeted: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty of when events may happen, our Leeds, Hatfield, Nottingham, & Cardiff shows have been cancelled & ticket holders will receive an automatic refund.
“We’re still working hard to reschedule the rest of the dates and tickets will still be honoured when that happens.
“If you have any questions about your tickets or refunds, please contact your point of purchase.”
Special guest Grandson was due to support A Day To Remember at their gig in the grounds of stately home Hatfield House.
