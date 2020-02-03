A Day To Remember announce concert at Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield Park

A Day To Remember will play a concert in Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 23 - the day before Slam Dunk Festival South hits town. Picture: Slam Dunk Slam Dunk

Organisers of music festival Slam Dunk have added a second show with A Day To Remember coming to Hatfield for a special concert.

HUGE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT



Transform your one day of #SDF20 into two days of pop-punk history! We have the legendary @adtr playing at the #SDF20 sites with @grandson supporting, and others TBA

They will be performing at:

Hatfield House - Sat 23rd May

Temple Newsam - Sun 24th May pic.twitter.com/AEeiUy5Ckx — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) February 3, 2020

Hosted by Slam Dunk, American rock band A Day To Remember will headline a huge gig in Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 23 - the day before the all-day pop-punk festival arrives in town.

Support will come from grandson, with more bands to be announced for the show's bill.

The ADTR concert will use the Slam Dunk site in Hatfield ahead of the festival.

From Ocala, Florida, ADTR will then play the Slam Dunk North site at Temple Newsam, Leeds, on the Sunday.

We're heading over to the UK and Europe in May with @grandson! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/gJYrKZNwb8 — A Day To Remember (@adtr) February 3, 2020

Slam Dunk Festival posted on social media: "Transform your one day of Slam Dunk Festival into two days of pop-punk history!

"We have the legendary @adtr playing at the Slam Dunk Festival sites with @grandson supporting, and others TBA."

Tickets for ADTR's UK shows will go on general sale this Friday.

A Day To Remember (@adtr) tweeted: "We're heading over to the UK and Europe in May with @grandson! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local time."

Slam Dunk Festival South 2020 will take place in the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 24, with Sum 41 and Don Broco as co-headliners.

The festival's Facebook page says doors for the A Day To Remember show will open at 4pm.

A Slam Dunk Instagram post states: "As you might already know, their new album was due to be released last year, however this has been delayed, resulting in their touring schedule being pushed back to the same time as Slam Dunk Festival.

"Since our line-up for #SDF20 had already been finalised, and we had the perfect setting for a two day pop-punk party, we offered the Slam Dunk festival sites for them to deliver two special shows across Slam Dunk weekend.

"If you've already purchased a day ticket for Slam Dunk Festival then you will get access to a discounted A Day To Remember ticket for £27.50.

"If you have purchased a weekend ticket or a day ticket for both days for Slam Dunk Festival and now wish to attend the A Day To Remember show, please get in touch with your ticket provider who will facilitate this for you."

Tickets for the A Day To Remember show cost £32.50, and a combined A Day To Remember and one day of Slam Dunk Festival is priced £96.50.

An O2 presale opens on Wednesday, February 5 at 10am.

A Slam Dunk presale, only available for people who have already booked festival tickets, opens on Thursday, February 6 at 10am.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 7 at 10am.

For all ticket and travel information for A Day To Remember, Hatfield House, join the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/179600806582460/

For Temple Newsam, join the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/2406492152994995/

For tickets and info, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com

For more, head to http://slamdunkfestival.com/adtr

With the day's line-up to be completed, organisers add: "Stay tuned for more information and more bands to be added."