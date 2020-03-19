Outdoor rock concert in Hatfield postponed by American group amid coronavirus pandemic

A huge outdoor concert by A Day to Remember over the Spring May Bank Holiday weekend in Hatfield has been postponed amid the coronavirus crisis.

The American rockers were due to play Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 23 – the day before Slam Dunk Festival rolled into town again.

Organisers of the pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alternative rock behemoth have postponed Slam Dunk South in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House until Sunday, September 6.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Day to Remember have also called off their forthcoming UK and European tour dates, including their Hatfield gig.

The band from Ocala, Florida, posted on Instagram: “We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming UK and Europe tour.

“We take the safety of our fans very seriously, and with current recommendations to avoid large groups and the uncertainty of how long these circumstances will last, we thought it was best to postpone the tour.

“We hate it had to come to this, but for the safety of everyone involved we feel it’s the right move.”

The band’s update added: “We are still working on solidifying the rescheduled dates and will share them as soon as possible.

“All tickets purchased will be honoured for the new dates.

“For ticket related questions please reach out to your point of purchase.

“Meanwhile, stay safe.”