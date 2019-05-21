Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures/David Appleby/PA. Archant

Here’s nine films to watch at home during lockdown this week which were filmed on location in Hertfordshire.

From Star Wars to Sherlock Holmes, and Spider-Man to Rocketman, there’s an out of this world selection of films made in Herts on screen this week.

Here’s nine movies being shown on TV from today (Sunday, May 17) to Friday, May 22 which feature scenes filmed in the county.

1 Rocketman

Released almost exactly a year ago, this dazzling fantasy musical biopic depicts the rise to stardom of Reginald Dwight – better known now as Sir Elton John.

Taron Egerton plays a young Elton John in Dexter Fletcher’s hit movie and puts in a star performance worthy of the legendary singer and pianist.

And the film’s Welwyn Hatfield links? Scenes between Taron Egerton and Elton John’s manager John Read, played by Richard Madden, were shot in the entrance hall of Brocket Hall.

A property complete with outdoor swimming pool in Brookmans Park also doubled for Sir Elton’s luxurious Los Angeles home in Rocketman.

Darth Vader and Stormtroopers walk past Stages 8 and 9 at Elstree Studios where the Star Wars movies were made. Picture: John Morosini-Whelan Darth Vader and Stormtroopers walk past Stages 8 and 9 at Elstree Studios where the Star Wars movies were made. Picture: John Morosini-Whelan

Sing along to Sir Elton’s biggest hits tonight (Sunday, May 17) at 8pm on Sky Cinema Drama.

2 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

In a galaxy far, far away... well the borough of Hertsmere to be exact, the Star Wars empire were born.

A heritage panel dedicated to actor Harrison Ford in Borehamwood where the Star Wars movies were made at Elstree Studios. Picture: Alan Davies A heritage panel dedicated to actor Harrison Ford in Borehamwood where the Star Wars movies were made at Elstree Studios. Picture: Alan Davies

George Lucas filmed the original Star Wars trilogy at Elstree Studios – and now has two stages named in his honour there.

Although now renamed Episode IV – A New Hope, the first Star Wars blockbuster can be seen on Sky Cinema Greats at 5.50pm today (Sunday, May 17).

Following location filming, Lucas started shooting at Elstree Studios in April 1976.

Released the following year, the intergalactic science fiction adventure made household names of Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia respectively.

Star Wars characters attended the launch of book 'Elstree Studios: A Celebration of Film and Television' Star Wars characters attended the launch of book 'Elstree Studios: A Celebration of Film and Television'

Harrison Ford later returned to Borehamwood to film Indiana Jones movie Raiders of the Lost Ark and its sequels.

3 Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

The second part of the first Star Wars trilogy has a much darker tone than its predecessor, and in many people’s eyes is the best of the entire franchise.

Judge for yourself when the 1980 movie, also made at Elstree, is screened on Sky Cinema Greats today (Sunday, May 17) at 8pm.

4 Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

If you’ve already sat through Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back, you might as well binge watch the final part of the first trilogy – now the middle segment of the nine-part space opera.

Filming used all nine stages at Elstree Studios at one time or another.

You can see Return of the Jedi, cuddly Ewoks et al, at 3.30pm and 10.10pm on Sunday, May 17 on Sky Greats.

Stormtroopers and Darth Vader returned to the famous studios a few years back as part of Elstree’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

5 Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Having already filmed scenes of Robert Downey Jr’s first excursion into the world of the famous detective at Hatfield House, director Guy Ritchie returned to the Hertfordshire mansion for the 2011 sequel.

A scene featuring Inspector Lestrade (Eddie Marsan) was filmed in the Marble Hall with the famous Rainbow Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I visible in the background.

The Library was also used for Moriarty’s college study.

Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Eddie Marsan during filming of The World's End in Letchworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Eddie Marsan during filming of The World's End in Letchworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Again, scenes were also filmed at Elstree Studios.

The movie can be seen on ITV2 this evening (Sunday, May 17) at 8pm.

6 Spider-Man: Far From Home

Simon Pegg during filming of The World's End in Letchworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard Simon Pegg during filming of The World's End in Letchworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

The Marvel superhero movie was based at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, and while Tom Holland’s Peter Parker character was on vacation in Europe, the Spider-Man crew also paid a visit to the Brocket Hall estate at Lemsford.

When the blockbuster was released last July, Brocket Hall posted on Instagram: “We were delighted to host the cast & crew of @sonypicturesuk and @marvel for the filming of the highly anticipated Spiderman: Far From Home that premiered this week.”

The historic mansion and golf course on the outskirts of Welwyn Garden City has been a regular haunt of movie and TV crews over the years with everything from Johnny English Reborn to recent ITV series Belgravia filmed there.

You can see the Spider-Man movie on Sky Superhero this evening from 5.45pm.

7 Are You Being Served?

From one vacation to another of sorts.

This movie spin-off from the long-running 1970s sitcom took the action from Grace Brothers to the fictional resort of Costa Plonka in Spain for a staff holiday while the department store was being refurbished.

However, the cast of John Inman, Frank Thornton, Mollie Sugden and Wendy Richard never left the country and most of the movie was made at Elstree Studios.

The 1977 movie can be seen on Talking Pictures TV on Tuesday, May 19 at 5.30pm.

8 Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Another movie based at Elstree Studios, with scenes shot in location in Hertfordshire, is this Monty Python effort.

The Monty Python team – Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and Michael Palin – made part of the movie in the private courtyard of Knebworth House.

In her book ‘Board Meetings in the Bath’, Chryssie Lytton Cobbold wrote: “They turned it into a medieval village with horses, goats, geese, ducks, chickens, straw and stalls adorned with rotting meat and plastic fish and vegetables.

“I had to manoeuvre my way through all this chaos every time I wanted to go out of the house to the office or my car, and we were not allowed to move in or out of the house when they were actually filming.”

Examining taboos through the trials of life from conception to death in often crude ways, you can see the Monty Python movie on Sky Comedy on Wednesday, May 20 at 11.55pm.

9 The World’s End

There’s yet another chance to see Simon Pegg as Gary King in Edgar Wright’s beer-drinking sci-fi comedy on ITV2 on Friday, May 22.

Five childhood friends reunite for an epic pub crawl through Newton Haven in this apocalyptic conclusion to the Cornetto Trilogy.

To recreate the legendary Golden Mile, you’ll need to venture to Welwyn Garden City and Letchworth, although not all 12 stops on the eventful pub crawl are actually pubs.

While location filming took place in the two garden cities, Elstree Studios housed a number of sets for the movie starring Pegg, Nick Frost, Martin Freeman, Eddie Marsan and Paddy Considine as the old drinking buddies, with the cast also including Rosamund Pike and Pierce Brosnan.