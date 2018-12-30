Quiz

How well do you know movies filmed at Hatfield House?

Filming of The Favourite at Hatfield House with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman on set of Yorgos Lanthimos's new period drama. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Film and TV crews can regularly be spotted on location at Hatfield House. But how well do you know movies made in Hatfield?

With its grand Marble Hall, the gold ceiling in the Long Gallery and gorgeous gardens, the Hertfordshire stately home is often seen on our screens.

Batman, Lara Croft and billionaire J Paul Getty have all called Hatfield House home in the movies.

Among the Hollywood stars to have filmed in town are Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow and Tom Hanks, while directors Tim Burton, Ridley Scott and Danny Boyle have all used Lord Salisbury’s historic mansion and its grounds.

Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Here Rachel's character Lady Sarah Churchill is sitting in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox. Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Here Rachel's character Lady Sarah Churchill is sitting in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

Paddington, Wonder Woman and even Let Me Entertain You and Angels pop star Robbie Williams have visited for filming.

The latest big screen movie to feature Hatfield House is The Favourite.

Starring the Golden Globe nominated trio of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, the bawdy royal love triangle was filmed on location at Hatfield House last year.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ period comedy drama set during Queen Anne’s reign goes on general release at UK cinemas on January 1, New Year’s Day.

Film crews were back at the Jacobean mansion before Christmas making another production, details of which are being kept hush-hush for now.

So how well do you know films and TV series made in Hatfield? Try our Hatfield House movie quiz.