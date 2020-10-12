Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Back Together concert on screen in WGC and Potters Bar

You can watch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Back Together concert on screen at Welwyn Garden City’s Campus West Cinema and other venues across the county.

Recorded at London’s O2 Arena on the last date of their 2020 tour earlier this year, the show, which is postponed from its original screening in March, will now come to cinemas from Saturday, October 17.

Presented by CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of event cinema, the show sees the superstar duo take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as a beautifully arranged Queen medley.

Showcasing their phenomenal voices and undeniable on-stage chemistry, Ball and Boe’s irresistible charm will undoubtedly light up the big screen.

Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Back Together will be shown at major multiplexes and many independent cinemas and arts centres, including Campus West in WGC, Hertford Theatre, and Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar.

There are screenings at Campus West on Saturday, October 17 at 8pm, on Sunday, October 18 at 3.30pm and 7pm, on Tuesday, October 20 at 7pm, and again at 2pm on Thursday, October 22.

There’s an encore screening at Hertford Theatre on October 17 at 7.30pm.

If you miss any of those screenings, the concert can also be seen at the Wyllyotts cinema on Saturday, October 24 at 2pm.

The Guardian called Ball & Boe’s 2020 UK tour “barnstorming”, while the Scottish Daily Mail said the duo “delivered a lung-bursting, crowd-pleasing evening”.

As a cinema exclusive, audiences will be treated to candid behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the duo.

Michael and Alfie said: “After a long and unexpected delay, we’re excited to finally be able to share the final show of our 2020 arena tour on the big screen.

“If, like us, you’ve missed the magic of live music during the pandemic, please come on down to your local cinema from October 17 to watch our concert filmed at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

“We had so much fun performing at this show before the world turned into a crazy place.

“Hopefully, we can spread some of that joy and live entertainment through the screens with you and all remember what it’s like to be at a concert.”

Ball and Boe’s debut album Together became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, and beat the likes of Little Mix and Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot.

The follow-up, Together Again, brought the pair a second chart-topping album in 2017.

Last year they released their third record, Back Together, to great critical acclaim, scoring them yet another top five chart position.

Meeting over a decade ago in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum, the pair struck up an instantaneous friendship, going on to become chart superstars.

As a duo, Ball and Boe have now sold over one million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, and sold-out two headline arena tours.

As solo artists, they have both received countless prestigious awards, achieved record-breaking sales and chart successes.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Michael Ball is a multi-platinum recording artist with two Olivier awards under his belt.

Alfie Boe’s outstanding voice has made him Britain’s most popular and biggest selling tenor.

Having performed on the world’s greatest opera stages and arenas, he has won a Tony Award, led the cast of Les Misérables and performed for the Queen at her 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Tickets are on sale at ballandboeincinemas.com and from respective cinema venues.