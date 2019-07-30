Children's outdoor cinema comes to Knebworth House this week

Knebworth House will host Luna Kids Cinema. Picture: Robert James Ryder Robert James Ryder

Outdoor cinema designed for children arrives in the grounds of Knebworth House this week for the summer holidays.

Luna Kids Cinema presents five days of open-air movies in Knebworth Park from Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, August 4.

From the team behind The Luna Cinema, the summer season kicks off on Wednesday at 4.30pm with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

There will be screenings of PJ Masks, The Incredibles 2 and Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone on Thursday, August 1.

A triple bill of The Gruffalo, Highway Rat and Zog will delight youngsters on Friday, August 2 at 10am.

Knebworth House. Picture: Alan Davies Knebworth House. Picture: Alan Davies

The Lego Movie 2 and The Greatest Showman will also be screened on Friday, at 1pm and 4pm respectively.

Saturday's line-up includes Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun at 10am for the little ones, followed by Moana at 1pm and Mary Poppins Returns at 4pm.

Luna Kids Cinema will be showing The Gruffalo, Highway Rat and Zog again on Sunday, August 4 at 10am.

The programme will finish with Cars at 1pm and Disney's recent Dumbo movie at 4pm.

The event site at Knebworth House will be located adjacent to the Novotel Hotel.

General admission is £13.50 and child admission £8. It is free for under-threes.

Luna Kids Cinema and Knebworth Park entry costs £18.50 adults and £13 children.

● For more information and ticketing visit www.lunakidscinema.com/knebworth-house