The Greatest Showman, Peppa Pig and Dumbo at new kids’ cinema coming to Knebworth

Knebworth House will host Luna Kids Cinema in the summer holidays for five days from Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, August 4. Picture: Rob Ryder. Robert James Ryder

Outdoor cinema for kids is coming to Knebworth House this summer during the school holidays.

Following last year’s launch season, Luna Kids Cinema will make its debut in the stunning grounds of Knebworth House from Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, August 4.

The country’s first open-air cinema designed specially for film fans of all ages will use the UK’s highest definition outdoor screens – meaning films can be shown from morning through to the afternoon.

The children’s cinema will offer three screenings a day of everything from Disney classics to this year’s big family favourites.

Organised by the same team behind the evening Luna Cinema movies under the stars nights, there will be 13 screenings in total at the Hertfordshire stately home over five days.

The line-up includes films suitable for very young audiences in the morning alongside animations, blockbusters and hit musicals after lunch, including Hugh Jackman’s circus smash The Greatest Showman, Disney’s latest Dumbo movie, and children’s TV favourite Peppa Pig for the little ones.

The event site at Knebworth House will be located adjacent to the entrance at Station Lodge.

Opening the Luna Kids 2019 season at Knebworth will be Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Wednesday, July 31, with doors opening at 4pm and the film starting at 4.30pm.

There are three sessions planned for Thursday, August 1 with PJ Masks starting at 10am, The Incredibles 2 at 1pm, and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at 4pm.

Friday, August 2 opens with a Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler-inspired triple bill of The Gruffalo, Highway Rat and Zog from 10am.

The Lego Movie 2 follows at 1pm with families set to belt out This is Me when The Greatest Showman is screened at 4pm.

Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun will be shown outdoors on the big screen at Knebworth on Saturday, August 3 at 10am.

This will be followed by Moana at 1pm, with gates opening at 12.30pm.

The Luna Cinema founder George Wood. Picture: The Luna Cinema. The Luna Cinema founder George Wood. Picture: The Luna Cinema.

Mary Poppins Returns will round off the penultimate day of Luna Kids Cinema 2019 at Knebworth House.

The Practically Perfect sequel to Mary Poppins stars Emily Blunt as the eponymous nanny and will be screened at 4pm, with doors opening at 3.30pm.

There’s another chance to see the The Gruffalo / Highway Rat / Zog animations on Sunday, August 4 at 10am.

Cars will be motoring into Knebworth Park at 1pm.

The elephant that can fly, Dumbo, will be the final movie of the Knebworth open-air cinema season at 4pm.

Luna Kids Cinema took place at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire in 2018.

Tickets for this summer’s movies go on general sale tomorrow (Thursday) morning, following a 24-hour Luna member pre-sale.

Under 12s must be accompanied by an adult.

• For more details, visit www.lunakidscinema.com