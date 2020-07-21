The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody added to Knebworth drive-in

Movies Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman have been added to The Luna Drive In Cinema screenings at Knebworth House.

Two of the biggest movie musical hits of recent years can now be seen at the Knebworth drive-in cinema.

Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will be the Saturday night entertainment on August 1.

Charting the rock band’s rise to fame, the movie stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

The actor won an Oscar for his performance as the Queen singer.

Former Midsomer Murders star Gwilym Lee plays guitarist Brian May in a film that will rock you at the venue where Queen played their final ever concert with flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury at the helm in 1986.

The following night – Sunday, August 2 – it’s time to sing-along with Hugh Jackman as The Greatest Showman is screened.

Initially hated by the critics, the film inspired by P. T. Barnum proved a box office smash and a huge hit with audiences across the globe, thanks to songs such as This Is Me and The Greatest Show.

As well as Hugh Jackman, the musical drama stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

Gates open at 8.30pm, and both movies start around an hour later.

To book tickets, visit www.lunadriveincinema.com