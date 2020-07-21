Advanced search

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody added to Knebworth drive-in

PUBLISHED: 15:30 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 21 July 2020

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House is set to screen Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Knebworth House

Movies Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman have been added to The Luna Drive In Cinema screenings at Knebworth House.

Two of the biggest movie musical hits of recent years can now be seen at the Knebworth drive-in cinema.

Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will be the Saturday night entertainment on August 1.

Charting the rock band’s rise to fame, the movie stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

The actor won an Oscar for his performance as the Queen singer.

Former Midsomer Murders star Gwilym Lee plays guitarist Brian May in a film that will rock you at the venue where Queen played their final ever concert with flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury at the helm in 1986.

The following night – Sunday, August 2 – it’s time to sing-along with Hugh Jackman as The Greatest Showman is screened.

Initially hated by the critics, the film inspired by P. T. Barnum proved a box office smash and a huge hit with audiences across the globe, thanks to songs such as This Is Me and The Greatest Show.

As well as Hugh Jackman, the musical drama stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

Gates open at 8.30pm, and both movies start around an hour later.

To book tickets, visit www.lunadriveincinema.com

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

‘Absolute power should worry everyone’ – Welwyn Hatfield opposition leader’s view on unitary idea being floated

Welwyn Hatfield Labour leader Cllr Kieran Thorpe. Picture: Supplied by Cllr Thorpe

Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

