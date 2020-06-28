Extra drive-in cinema screenings announced for Knebworth

Luna Drive In Cinema is coming to Knebworth House in July Luna Drive In Cinema

Fasten your seatbelts as extra drive-in movie screenings have been announced for Knebworth Park.

The Luna Drive In Cinema is turning the stunning grounds of Knebworth House into the country’s ultimate drive-in cinema venue this month.

The outdoor cinema experts were due to host movies at the Hertfordshire stately home from Sunday, July 5 to Sunday, July 19.

However, with a number of those screenings already sold out, organisers have extended their stay at Knebworth, with another full week of films added to the schedule.

Among the extra screenings are drive-in classics Grease, Dirty Dancing and Back to The Future, and recent big screen successes Rocketman and A Star is Born.

A Luna Cinema newsletter said: “The demand for tickets has been huge and capacities are strictly limited, so get in quick!”

The Luna summer series kicks off at Knebworth next Sunday evening with Elton John fantasy biopic Rocketman being shown.

As that socially-distanced show in a drive-in setting has sold out, Rocketman can now be seen again at Knebworth House on Monday, July 20, with gates opening at 8.30pm and the film starting at 9.30pm.

Fans of Lady Gaga can marvel at her performance in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born on Tuesday, July 21.

While Knebworth Park boasts 72 life-sized prehistoric creatures in its Dinosaur Trail, dino blockbuster Jurassic Park can be enjoyed on the high definition outdoor screen on Wednesday, July 22.

There’s another chance to see Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in Back to the Future on Thursday, July 23.

There will be plenty of summer loving and audience participation on Friday, July 24 when John Travolta stars as Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John plays Sandy in Grease Sing-along.

Dirty Dancing, with Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle teaching Jennifer Grey’s Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman how to dance, will be the drive-in movie on Saturday, July 25.

The general admission ticket price for two people in one car is £35.

Additional occupants will be charged £5 each.

To book tickets, visit www.lunadriveincinema.com

• The latest list of Luna Drive In Cinema screenings at Knebworth House is:

• Sunday, July 5 – Rocketman (sold out)

• Monday, July 6 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

• Tuesday, July 7 – Jurassic Park (sold out)

• Wednesday, July 8 – The Devil Wears Prada

• Thursday, July 9 – Back to the Future (sold out)

• Friday, July 10 – La La Land

• Saturday, July 11 – Grease Sing-Along (sold out)

• Sunday, July 12 – Romeo + Juliet

• Monday, July 13 – The Blues Brothers

• Tuesday, July 14 – Joker

• Wednesday, July 15 – Moulin Rouge!

• Thursday, July 16 – Sister Act

• Friday, July 17 – Pretty Woman

• Saturday July 18 – Dirty Dancing

• Sunday, July 19 – The Goonies

• Monday, July 20 – Rocketman

• Tuesday, July 21 – A Star is Born

• Wednesday, July 22 – Jurassic Park

• Thursday, July 23 – Back to the Future

• Friday, July 24 – Grease Sing-Along

• Saturday, July 25 – Dirty Dancing