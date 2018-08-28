The Favourite leads nominees for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

'You look like a badger?' Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in the film The Favourite.

Movie The Favourite, which was largely shot on location in Hatfield, leads the nominees for the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy drama was filmed at Hatfield House in the spring of 2017.

Opening in the UK on January 1, the royal love triangle set during Queen Anne’s reign has won over the UK’s leading critics.

Starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, The Favourite picked up 10 nominations across the board.

This follows the movie picking up a record haul from the British Independent Film Awards, and securing five Golden Globe nominations.

The 39th annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards presented by Dover Street Entertainment will be held at The May Fair Hotel on Sunday, January 20.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos on the set of The Favourite at Hatfield House.

The Favourite is up for 10 awards – twice as many as its nearest rivals – including Film, Director, Screenwriter, Actress for Olivia Colman, and Supporting Actress for Rachel Weisz.

In addition, the film is nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year.

After The Favourite’s 10 nominations, the next most nominated films are Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War, Rupert Everett’s The Happy Prince, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, each of which earned five nominations.

These five films are in contention for Film of the Year alongside BlacKkKlansman, First Man, First Reformed, Leave No Trace and this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters.

“Because our critics see almost everything that’s released, they nominated more than 180 titles in the Film of the Year category alone,” said awards chair Rich Cline.

Rachel Weisz in the film The Favourite.

“Our members have gone against expectations this year in their voting, so our list of nominees is very distinctive in the current awards season, including selecting two women for best director and honouring some performances that other groups are overlooking.

“With such a wide range of titles on the ballots, getting a nomination is a real achievement.”

The 39th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards is presented by London-based media group Dover Street Entertainment.

• Full List of Nominations:

FILM OF THE YEAR

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Emma Stone in the film The Favourite, which was largely shot on location at Hatfield House.

First Reformed

The Happy Prince

Leave No Trace

Roma

Shoplifters

You Were Never Really Here

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

120 Beats per Minute

Cold War

A Fantastic Woman

Roma

Shoplifters

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Faces Places

McQueen

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Whitney

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite, which was shot on location at Hatfield House.

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award

Apostasy

Beast

The Favourite

The Happy Prince

You Were Never Really Here

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Debra Granik - Leave No Trace

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara - The Favourite

Barry Jenkins - If Beale Street Could Talk

Steve McQueen & Gillian Flynn - Widows

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Toni Collette - Hereditary

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Joanna Kulig - Cold War

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Christian Bale - Vice

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Ben Foster - Leave No Trace

Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Elizabeth Debicki - Widows

Cynthia Erivo - Bad Times at the El Royale

Claire Foy - First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B Jordan - Black Panther

Daniel Kaluuya - Widows

Alessandro Nivola - Disobedience

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, Sherlock Gnomes

Jessie Buckley - Beast

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Claire Foy - First Man, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Unsane

Rachel Weisz - Disobedience, The Favourite

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Christian Bale - Mowgli, Vice

Steve Coogan - Holmes & Watson, Ideal Home, Stan & Ollie

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Daniel Kaluuya - Black Panther, Widows

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Liv Hill - Jellyfish, The Little Stranger

Noah Jupe - Holmes & Watson, A Quiet Place, That Good Night, The Titan

Anya Taylor-Joy - Glass, The Secret of Marrowbone, Thoroughbreds

Fionn Whitehead - The Children Act

Molly Wright - Apostasy

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award

Deborah Davis - The Favourite

Rupert Everett - The Happy Prince

Deborah Haywood - Pin Cushion

Daniel Kokotajlo - Apostasy

Michael Pearce - Beast

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Little Shit - Richard Gorodecky

Night Out - Amelia Hashemi

Salt & Sauce - Alia Ghafar

Three Centimetres - Lara Zeidan

Under Growth - Evin O’Neill

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

American Animals - film editing, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart

BlacKkKlansman - costume design, Marci Rodgers

Cold War - cinematography, Lukasz Zal

The Favourite - production design, Fiona Crombie

First Man - visual effects, Paul Lambert

If Beale Street Could Talk - music, Nicholas Britell

Mission: Impossible Fallout - stunts, Wade Eastwood

A Quiet Place - sound design, Ethan Van der Ryn & Erik Aadahl

Suspiria - music, Thom Yorke

You Were Never Really Here - film editing, Joe Bini

THE DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Pedro Almodovar