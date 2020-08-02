Latest movies for The Screen Space cinema at Hatfield House

The huge outdoor screen at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: The Screen Space Supplied by The Screen Space / Loudbird PR

Recent movie hits Knives Out, Aladdin, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and musical favourites Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman are among the forthcoming films at a socially-safe outdoor cinema in Hatfield.

The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House is showing movies on a huge outdoor screen in a Covid-safe setting with each group in their own 'social circle'. Picture: The Screen Space The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House is showing movies on a huge outdoor screen in a Covid-safe setting with each group in their own 'social circle'. Picture: The Screen Space

The latest films to be shown at The Screen Space in the grounds of Hatfield House are now on sale.

Kids will love charming animation Finding Nemo on Friday, August 14 at 2pm, which is followed by recent Star Wars blockbuster Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker at 5pm.

The evening picnic movie will be The Notebook.

Saturday, August 15’s screen entertainment after the morning’s fitness and wellness classes will be provided by Sonic The Hedgehog and Marvel superhero movie Thor: Ragnarok.

Disney animated musical adventure Moana will open the film screenings on Sunday, August 16 at 2pm, followed by Beauty and the Beast at 5pm.

Hit modern whodunit Knives Out starring a stellar ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson and Jamie Lee Curtis, will be screened on the Sunday evening.

The recent Will Smith version of Aladdin will be shown on Tuesday, August 18 followed by the critically acclaimed comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit.

Families can enjoy Mulan and Trolls during the afternoon on Wednesday, August 19, while Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie will be screened from 7.30pm.

Onward, Lilo and Stitch and Dirty Dancing are the picnic movie choices for Thursday, August 20, with Toy Story 3, The Greatest Showman and Magic Mike XXL the following day’s picks.

It’s Toy Story 4 and Coco for the kids on Saturday, August 22 after the morning’s fitness classes and before the evening show from The Comedy Store.

There’s Frozen 2, Trolls World Tour and comedy western Three Amigos starring Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short on the huge outdoor screen on Sunday, August 23.

