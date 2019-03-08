Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness bring Dirty Dancing MovieFest screening to Knebworth

Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuiness are set to launch their first ever live cinema experience, MovieFest, at Knebworth House with a screening of Dirty Dancing Supplied

TV stars Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness will bring hit movie Dirty Dancing to open-air cinema at Knebworth next month.

Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness will bring their MovieFest to Knebworth House in August with an outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing. Picture: Alan Davies Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness will bring their MovieFest to Knebworth House in August with an outdoor screening of Dirty Dancing. Picture: Alan Davies

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner at Knebworth House when Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness bring their new live cinema event MovieFest to Knebworth House.

The two TV favourites will be appearing live in this new comedy event, celebrating all that is great about 80s cinema, culminating in a screening of the Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey classic.

Organised in conjunction with The Luna Cinema and Showcase Cinemass, Dirty Dancing can be seen in the grounds of Knebworth House on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17.

Keith and Paddy will imagine themselves running a video shop, where they will draw on movies from the 80s - the decade of shoulder pads and spandex.

As part of the event, audiences will get to enjoy a traditional outdoor cinema experience from The Luna Cinema, screening classic 80s movie Dirty Dancing on the UK's highest definition outdoor LED screen.

However, each screening will involve a special twist - and Paddy and Keith will return to the stage in a surprise finale and post-screening party.

Celebrity Juice and Through The Keyhole host Keith Lemon tweeted yesterday: "Wanna watch dirty dancing with me and Paddy?!"

He also tweeted: "Excited to tell you about mine and Paddy's new project… MovieFest with @ShowcaseCinemas! "Somewhere between a stage show and a film screening, bring your Dirty Dancing shoes - tickets on sale Friday at 10am! #KandPMovieFest - https://www.moviefestlive.com/"

Take Me Out and new Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness also tweeted: "Are you a fan of movies?

"80's Classics?

"Dirty Dancing?

"Summer Festivals?

Keith & Paddy's MovieFest Keith & Paddy's MovieFest

"Fancy dress?

"Surrounded by like minded people?

"If not, best you don't click on the link below. Ignore this and enjoy the rest of your day. #keithandpaddysmoviefest

https://www.moviefestlive.com/"

Are you a fan of movies?

80's Classics?

Dirty Dancing?

Summer Festivals?

Fancy dress?

Surrounded by like minded people?

Talking about their first live cinema experience, Keith Lemon said: "Really excited about MovieFest!

"In the past I've projected onto a bed sheet in me garden, but this is gonna be a next level!

"And with me good mate Paddy McGuinness! First film we're hosting is Dirty Dancing. There's gonna be food and drink, we're gonna have music! It's gonna be a wicked party! And party is my middle name. Well it in't really, it's Ian."

Comedy partner Paddy McGuinness added: "Keith and I literally cannot wait to take to the stage.

"We are the biggest fans of classic 80's cinema and are already looking forward to the next cinematic masterpieces we can lovingly pay tribute to!

"This summer it's all about having the Time Of Your Life at MovieFest. Let the Dirty see the Dancing!"

The combination of outdoor cinema presented by The Luna Cinema and two of TV's funniest stars makes this a unique evening out.

Capacities are strictly limited, so book early to avoid missing out.

Mark Barlow, general manager of Showcase Cinemas UK, said: "We're delighted to be working alongside Keith & Paddy as they launch their exciting new MovieFest concept.

"They love films just as much as we do and we know it's going to be a laugh out loud series of events.

"Who'd have thought one of the all-time favourite classics, Dirty Dancing, could get any better?

"We're passionate about delivering the very best immersive cinema experiences and this is most definitely going to complement our hugely popular Flashback and Event Cinema screenings."

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema which regularly screens movies at Knebworth House, is also excited about the event.

He said: "We're so excited to announce this partnership and for the first time to be blending open air cinema with a live comedy experience - with two of the biggest and funniest TV personalities in the country.

"We know that fans of Keith and Paddy are going to absolutely love seeing them perform together live in this unique setting.

"Over the years we have seen demand grow for experience led events - people want to spend their free time doing things that really are a bit bonkers, such as watching Jaws in a dinghy at an open air lido, recreating key moments from their favourite TV show, or in this instance, paying homage to an 80s classic in the company of two of the best known faces from entertainment in the country."

As well as Knebworth House, Keith & Paddy's MovieFest can also be seen at Tatton Park in Knutsford, Cheshire, on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31.

The evenings will start at 6.30pm and end at 10.30pm.

General admission tickets cost £29.50, while premium tickets are £42. VIP tickets are £75.

Tickets go on sale today (Friday) at 10am. Visit www.moviefestlive.com for more details.