Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness' MovieFest at Knebworth postponed

Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuiness live cinema experience, MovieFest, featuring a screening of Dirty Dancing at Knebworth House has been cancelled. Supplied

TV stars Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness' MovieFest at Knebworth House this weekend has been called off.

Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon and Top Gear and Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness were due to present their live cinema experience including a screening of Dirty Dancing at Knebworth House on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17.

However, the event has now been postponed.

The Knebworth dates are no longer listed on the Keith & Paddy's MovieFest website, although the two events scheduled for Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire, at the end of the month are still going ahead.

In a statement organisers said: "In order to get the best possible show to the audience we have had to postpone MovieFest at Knebworth House and the first shows will be held at Tatton Park, but we very much hope to return to Knebworth House soon."

For more on MovieFest, visit www.moviefestlive.com