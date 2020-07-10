Hertford Theatre cinema set to reopen

Hertford Theatre's cinema is reopening. Hertford Theatre

Hertford Theatre is reopening its cinema next week.

The theatre’s cinema screen will be showing films again from Thursday, July 16.

Films went on sale today (Friday, July 10) with Greta Gerwig’s recent remake of Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep being the first movie to be screened.

Over the coming weeks the theatre in The Wash will be showing a real mix of films, including classics such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, E.T the Extra-Terrestrial and Dirty Dancing, as well as more recent releases including Knives Out and Trolls: World Tour.

With socially distanced specific seating, non-contact ticketing, and managed washroom facilities, Hertford Theatre will be a safe and secure place for you and your family to relax and enjoy the thrill of a large-scale cinema experience.

Artistic director Rhys Thomas said: “The team at Hertford Theatre can’t wait to welcome our loyal audiences back into this safe, beautiful, air-conditioned building for a summer of cinema treats for all.”

The theatre will open and close between screenings to allow for a thorough cleaning of all public spaces including the auditorium, and enable the team to prepare the COVID-19 secure venue for the arrival of audiences for the next film.

Although it will not be permitted to bring in any food or drink into the building, audiences will be able to enjoy a takeaway tea, coffee, beer or a glass of wine from the café-bar during their visit.

Cinema-goers will be encouraged to support the Hertford Theatre team by disposing of their rubbish in the waste bins provided throughout the building.

There will be no box office facility at the theatre and all tickets must be purchased online beforehand.

Films will run at the following times:

• Thursday – 2.30pm

• Fridays – 2.30pm and 7.30pm

• Saturdays – 10.30am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Tickets cost £7.50.

All tickets must be booked online at www.hertfordtheatre.com