Advanced search

Hertford Theatre cinema set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 12:04 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 10 July 2020

Hertford Theatre's cinema is reopening.

Hertford Theatre's cinema is reopening.

Hertford Theatre

Hertford Theatre is reopening its cinema next week.

Hertford Theatre's cinema is reopening with social distancing measures.Hertford Theatre's cinema is reopening with social distancing measures.

The theatre’s cinema screen will be showing films again from Thursday, July 16.

Films went on sale today (Friday, July 10) with Greta Gerwig’s recent remake of Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep being the first movie to be screened.

Over the coming weeks the theatre in The Wash will be showing a real mix of films, including classics such as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, E.T the Extra-Terrestrial and Dirty Dancing, as well as more recent releases including Knives Out and Trolls: World Tour.

With socially distanced specific seating, non-contact ticketing, and managed washroom facilities, Hertford Theatre will be a safe and secure place for you and your family to relax and enjoy the thrill of a large-scale cinema experience.

Artistic director Rhys Thomas said: “The team at Hertford Theatre can’t wait to welcome our loyal audiences back into this safe, beautiful, air-conditioned building for a summer of cinema treats for all.”

The theatre will open and close between screenings to allow for a thorough cleaning of all public spaces including the auditorium, and enable the team to prepare the COVID-19 secure venue for the arrival of audiences for the next film.

Although it will not be permitted to bring in any food or drink into the building, audiences will be able to enjoy a takeaway tea, coffee, beer or a glass of wine from the café-bar during their visit.

Cinema-goers will be encouraged to support the Hertford Theatre team by disposing of their rubbish in the waste bins provided throughout the building.

There will be no box office facility at the theatre and all tickets must be purchased online beforehand.

Films will run at the following times:

• Thursday – 2.30pm

• Fridays – 2.30pm and 7.30pm

• Saturdays – 10.30am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Tickets cost £7.50.

All tickets must be booked online at www.hertfordtheatre.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers unaware of abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Two men arrested after altercation and alleged indecent exposure in Welwyn Garden City

Two men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Super Saturday was ‘like a new opening’ says Welwyn pub landlord

Pubs and restaurants reopened over the weekend. Image: Getty

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers unaware of abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Two men arrested after altercation and alleged indecent exposure in Welwyn Garden City

Two men have been arrested in connection with an altercation in Welwyn Garden City. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Super Saturday was ‘like a new opening’ says Welwyn pub landlord

Pubs and restaurants reopened over the weekend. Image: Getty

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertford Theatre cinema set to reopen

Hertford Theatre's cinema is reopening.

Picnic and drive-in movies, and fitness and wellbeing classes at Hatfield open-air cinema

A fitness session at The Screen Space at Hatfield House. Picture: Matt Gourd, The Screen Space.

Isabel Hospice’s Forget-Me-Not ceremony to be held online

Barbara Doherty, Isabel Hospice President. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Welwyn Garden City families welcomed back to care home

L to R: Daughters Patricia and Sally visiting their mum Betty at Anson Court in Welwyn Garden City. PIcture: Quantum Court

Hertsmere MP announces swathe of openings including gyms, pools, beauticians and tattooists

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden announced that number of recreational acitivities will be allowed, as lockdown restrictions ease further. Picture: BBC