Mamma Mia! Grease is the word as open air cinema returns to Hertford Castle

Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema. Picture: Steve Beeston Photography. Steve Beeston

Open air cinema returns to historic Hertford Castle next week for two nights of movies under the stars.

Hertford Castle will be the backdrop to two outdoor cinema screenings on the castle lawn on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24.

Organised by Hertford Town Council, ABBA-inspired follow-up Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be screened on the Friday.

Both a prequel and sequel to Mamma Mia!, the jukebox musical romantic comedy features an ensemble cast including Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Lily James, Julie Walters, Andy García, Meryl Streep, and Cher.

Movie musical Grease starring Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as leather-clad Danny will be shown on the Saturday.

Both films were suggested and voted for by the public.

Gates will open at 7pm, and the films will start at 8.30pm on both evenings.

Visitors can bring food and beverages to the event or enjoy an array of street food available including jerk chicken, chicken curry and brown stew as well as smoked pork, chicken, or vegan wraps.

In addition, there will be a bar and an ice cream van.

Food and drink will be available to purchase throughout the evening.

Tickets for the event cost £7 and available from the Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre or by calling 01992 584322.

The event is sponsored by GO Homes.

Vasoulla Ioannou, marketing executive for GO Homes, said: "Being hopelessly devoted to Hertford, we're thrilled to be sponsoring the open air cinema this year.

"We'll be pulling up in our old Ken Kamper van and dishing out delicious popcorn for all film buffs in attendance and also showcasing our development on North Road - so be sure to make it in time for the trailers!"

Councillor Jane Sartin, the chairman of Hertford Town Council's development and leisure committee, said: "The open air cinema screenings have proved very popular at Hertford Castle in recent years, with the Castle providing the perfect backdrop.

"I'd encourage everyone to buy their tickets soon to ensure they can be part of these evenings."

