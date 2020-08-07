Advanced search

Dress up as a wizard and get a free popcorn and drink at Welwyn Garden City cinema as part of Harry Potter season

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 August 2020

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City is running a Harry Potter season. Picture: Campus West

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City is running a Harry Potter season. Picture: Campus West

If you dress up as a wizard, witch or even Dobby the elf, Campus West cinema will give you a free popcorn and drink.

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus West

The Welwyn Garden City cinema is making this offer as part of their Harry Potter season which topped a public poll on what to show while new releases are delayed due to COVID-19, and it kicked off this week.

There are two screenings every day, at approximately 2pm and 5pm, so you will have lots of opportunities over the next few weeks to get your spectacles, scar make up on and wands out.

Regarding its COVID-19 secure measures, the cinema has pumped in fresh air while you’re enjoying a film to reduce transmission, free hand sanitiser, reduced seats and signage ensuring social distancing.

Humphreys restaurant at Campus West is also open with Perspex screens between seating areas and taking place in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme which runs over the month of August.

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus WestCampus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus West

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “We are proud that The Cinema at Campus West was one of the first to open in the region and the team has done everything to make it as safe as possible.

“Customers have commented on how much thought has gone into making their visits feel secure and comfortable, yet relaxed, well ventilated with fresh air and plenty of space between seats. Come and see for yourself, even if it’s just for a coffee and snack at Humphrey’s.”

As of August 8, film watchers are also required to wear face coverings at cinemas, museums, libraries and theatres along with a host of indoor spaces – following the introduction in shops in July.

The screening of all eight Harry Potter films takes place from Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 23 and needs to be booked in advanced by going here campuswest.co.uk/cinema/whats-on.

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus WestCampus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus West

Hatfield Odeon was set to reopen in July but remains firmly shut since the lockdown began and has not announced another date for reopening.

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus WestCampus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus West

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus WestCampus West in Welwyn Garden City has reopened with safety measures. Picture: Campus West

