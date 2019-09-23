Exclusive Q&A with film director at special Welwyn Garden City cinema screening

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

An acclaimed actress and writer will discuss her directorial debut at a special film screening and exclusive Q&A in Welwyn Garden City next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Good Posture starring Emily Mortimer will be screened at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City followed by a Q&A with director Dolly Wells. Good Posture starring Emily Mortimer will be screened at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City followed by a Q&A with director Dolly Wells.

Fresh from the success of a gala evening for the opening night of Downton Abbey, Campus West is set to host another evening for film lovers on Monday, September 30.

Tickets went on sale today (Monday) for a one-off screening of movie Good Posture, including a live Q&A with its director, Dolly Wells, who will be a guest of the Welwyn Garden City venue.

As well directing Good Posture, Wells also wrote the screenplay.

The film, "a forgiving, gently funny look at post-college cluelessness" according to the Hollywood Reporter, stars Emily Mortimer, Grace Van Patten, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Timm Sharp, John Early, Nat Wolff and Norbert Leo Butz.

Dolly Wells and good friend Emily Mortimer previously collaborated on sitcom Doll & Em, which they created, co-wrote, and starred in.

A love letter to New York, and set in current day Brooklyn, Good Posture is the story of Lilian (Grace Van Patten), a lazy but charming and beautiful young woman.

Good Posture will be screened at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City followed by a Q&A with director Dolly Wells. Good Posture will be screened at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City followed by a Q&A with director Dolly Wells.

Having broken up with her boyfriend, she is placed into the care of family friend and famed reclusive author, Julia Price (Emily Mortimer).

To impress her ex-boyfriend, and the other cynics around her, Lilian suddenly decides to make a documentary on Julia - albeit an unauthorised one - with surprisingly amusing results.

Cameos from authors Jonathan Ames, Martin Amis, and Zadie Smith add a layer of authenticity to the tale of two women whose eccentricities unexpectedly draw out change and growth in each other.

Good Posture starring Emily Mortimer will be screened at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City followed by a Q&A with director Dolly Wells. Good Posture starring Emily Mortimer will be screened at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City followed by a Q&A with director Dolly Wells.

Sight & Sound describe Good Posture as "an understated indie that suggests that Wells could easily be the next Gerwig or Baumbach".

Director Dolly Wells said: "This film is a thank you letter to my new life, my new home, and my new friends. And to pain and loss.

"I wanted to show that while it might appear that Emily's character is in some way guiding Grace's really they are both lost.

"It doesn't get any easier. And maybe we don't want it to. We want to keep questioning and learning."

Wells, herself an acclaimed actress and upcoming star of the eagerly anticipated Netflix adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, is sure to be a fascinating guest next Monday night.

The Campus West screening on September 30 starts at 7.15pm.

The exclusive Q&A with Dolly Wells will take place on stage at Campus West after the film at 9pm.

Visit www.campuswest.co.uk for details and to book tickets.

Good Posture (15) is due to go on general release on Friday, October 4.