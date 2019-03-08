Extra Fleabag screening announced for Welwyn Garden City's Campus West cinema

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, outstanding comedy series, and outstanding writing for a comedy series for 'Fleabag', poses in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP. 2019 Invision

Following Fleabag's success at the 71st Emmy Awards, Campus West has added another National Theatre Live screening of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's live stage version of the hit comedy series.

BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge can be seen at cinemas in a NT Live screening of Fleabag from the West End. Picture: Jason Hetherington BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge can be seen at cinemas in a NT Live screening of Fleabag from the West End. Picture: Jason Hetherington

Fleabag star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was one of the big winners at this year's Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

She won the prizes for best leading comedy actress, outstanding comedy series and best comedy writing at the awards ceremony recognising excellence in television, with Fleabag bagging six trophies in total, including last week's Creative Arts Emmys.

Phoebe's critically acclaimed, award-winning one woman show that inspired the TV series can be seen again on screen at the Campus West cinema in Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday, October 23 at 8pm.

This follows the already announced encore screening on Wednesday, October 9.

Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is described as "filthy, funny, snarky and touching".

It is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Visit www.campuswest.co.uk to book seats.

There will be a National Theatre encore screening of One Man, Two Guvnors at Campus West on Thursday, September 26 at 7pm.

One Man, Two Guvnors features a Tony Award-winning performance from the host of The Late Late Show, James Corden.