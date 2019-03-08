See Fleabag live at Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City cinemas

BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge can be seen at cinemas in a NT Live screening of Fleabag from the West End. Picture: Jason Hetherington Jason Hetherington

You can watch Fleabag starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge live at the cinema in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield next month.

The Campus West cinema in Welwyn Garden City is one of the venues screening the live Fleabag broadcast from London's West End in September.

You can also watch the show at the Hatfield Odeon at The Galleria.

The critically acclaimed, award-winning one woman show that inspired the TV series with BAFTA winner and Emmy nominee Phoebe Waller-Bridge can be seen on Thursday, September 12, at 7.30pm.

Fleabag will be broadcast live from the Wyndham's Theatre as part of National Theatre Live.

Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

Fleabag may appear emotionally unfiltered and oversexed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

The show is described as "filthy, funny, snarky and touching" by the Daily Telegraph and "witty, filthy and supreme" by The Guardian.

NT Live is celebrating 10 years of broadcasts and has screened over 80 theatre productions, reaching an overall audience of nearly nine million people.

Tickets for the Fleabag screenings at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City on September 12 are selling fast.

There will also be encore recorded performances at the same venue on Wednesday, October 9 at 8pm.

Visit tickets.cwentertainment.co.uk to book seats.

Encore screenings at the Odeon in Hatfield will be on Sunday, September 29 and Monday, October 7.

The current West End production is produced by DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre, and runs at Wyndham's Theatre until September 14.

This homecoming run will be the last time Waller-Bridge will perform the piece.

Fleabag was originally produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones and DryWrite.

It previewed at Soho Theatre before its Edinburgh Festival debut in 2013, winning rave reviews and a Fringe First Award.

It returned to play the Soho Theatre in London that autumn, and was revived by DryWrite and Soho Theatre in 2014 and 2016, as well as touring the UK (2015 and 2018), South Korea (2014) and Australia (2018) and an Edinburgh Festival revival as part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase (2017).

The production also won The Stage Best Solo Performer Award, the Off-West End Award for Most Promising New Playwright and Best Female Performance, and was nominated for an Olivier Award and an Evening Standard Award.

In 2019, Annapurna Theatre produced the New York Off-Broadway premiere, co-produced by DryWrite and Soho Theatre.

The extended, sold-out New York run earned Killing Eve writer Waller-Bridge a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance, a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Show, and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Fleabag was later adapted into a BBC Three television series in partnership with Amazon Prime Video in 2016 and earned Phoebe a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance.

The series was also nominated for a Gotham Independent Film Award, Television Critics Association Award and Critics Choice TV Award, among other accolades.

The second season premiered on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video earlier this year to universal acclaim.

Other NT Live broadcasts confirmed for the remainder of 2019 are a 10th birthday celebratory screening of One Man, Two Guvnors with James Corden on September 26, A Midsummer Night's Dream captured live from the Bridge Theatre with Gwendoline Christie and Oliver Chris on October 17, Hansard with Lindsey Duncan and Alex Jennings, which will be broadcast live on November 7, and Present Laughter with Andrew Scott captured live at the Old Vic and in cinemas on November 28.

To find your nearest cinema go to http://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk

For more on Fleabag, visit www.fleabagwestend.co.uk