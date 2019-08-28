Video

Vin Diesel filming Fast and Furious 9 movie in Hatfield

Water feature at Hatfield House. Picture: Kevin Lines Archant

Scenes from the forthcoming ninth Fast and Furious movie were shot in Hatfield.

Production crew filmed scenes for the ninth instalment of the blockbuster franchise at Hatfield House this week.

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, who plays street racer Dominic Toretto in the fast-paced action adventure series, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren among others.

Vin Diesel posted two videos about filming of week 10 of Fast 9 from the "amazing location" to his 56.9 million followers on Instagram.

In the first post from the Hatfield film set, Vin Diesel is standing in front of the modern Renaissance water sculpture, which takes pride of place on the North Front of Hatfield House, a Jacobean mansion that was built in 1611.

The Hollywood actor reveals he is shooting "an intense scene" with John Cena, the American professional wrestler and actor.

"We're on set here in Fast 9 and it is another amazing location," says Diesel in the footage.

"The locations in this movie have been incredible, from Thailand to LA and all through Europe.

"I'm doing an intense scene today [August 28] with John Cena, who is killing his character.

"He's gonna blow you away when you see him in Fast."

The actor, who also voiced Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, added: "We're only halfway through production and I'm as grateful today as I was the day we started filming.

"Charlize [Theron] comes in this week, who I love acting opposite, Helen Mirren, who is family to me, and a character who was written for this film named Buddy is being played by my first choice, Michael Rooker, one of my Guardians of the Galaxy brothers.

"So grateful, so blessed. Fast 9 2020."

Thank you ⁦@vindiesel⁩ for helping me, challenging me, and openly making me feel part of the #FastAndFurious family #Fast9 What a ride it's been so far!!!! https://t.co/ycaIquy2le — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 29, 2019

In response to Vin's Instagram video, co-star John Cena took to Twitter. Cena tweeted: "Thank you @vindiesel for helping me, challenging me, and openly making me feel part of the #FastAndFurious family #Fast9 What a ride it's been so far!!!!"

In another video posted to Instagram from the set yesterday [August 31], Vin Diesel shows a nighttime party scene being filmed outside Hatfield House surrounded by lots of women and cars.

He wrote: "Half way through production... all love. #Fast9 2020"

In the video he explains: "So I'm in the middle of a scene. Remember I told you there was going to be a really intense scene... this is a different take on a tuna party.

"This is Fast 9, we're at the end of week 10, and this is a unique European take on an opulent version of a tuna party.

"And you know this is like nothing you have ever seen."

A 'tuna party' is slang for a party where the females greatly outnumber the males.

Filming of Fast 9 has also taken place on London's streets this weekend, and the production crew will be closing 52 roads in Edinburgh, Scotland, later this month for more location shooting.

Fast & Furious 9 is the follow-up to The Fate of the Furious.

The eight Fast & Furious movies so far released have grossed more than $5billion worldwide.

Recent Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the titular Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively, has already generated box office receipts of more than $600million since its release last month.

With long-time franchise director Justin Lin at the wheel, Fast and Furious 9 is due out in May next year.

A supercar is used for a chase sequence during the filming for the latest movie in the Fast and Furious franchise in The Mall, central London. Picture date: Sunday, September 1, 2019. Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire A supercar is used for a chase sequence during the filming for the latest movie in the Fast and Furious franchise in The Mall, central London. Picture date: Sunday, September 1, 2019. Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Hatfield House is becoming a frequent location for Hollywood filmmakers and TV production crews due to its proximity to Pinewood, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, and Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

Around 85 per cent of Oscar-winning movie The Favourite was shot on location at Hertfordshire stately home during the spring of 2017.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman and co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone spent about two months in Hatfield filming the dark historical romp.

During filming, Daniel Craig - who is now shooting the new 007 James Bond movie No Time to Die - visited Hatfield House to watch his wife Rachel Weisz on set.

Other recent productions filmed at Lord Salisbury's mansion include Ridley Scott's J. Paul Getty thriller All The Money In The World and BBC TV series Taboo starring Tom Hardy.

Transformers: The Last Knight was also filmed on the estate, as well as at Knebworth House, while Wonder Woman, Netflix hit The Crown and both Paddington movies have also used Hatfield House as a location.

Earlier this year American pop stars Jonas Brothers filmed the entire video for their comeback single Sucker inside Hatfield House and in the surrounding gardens.