Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

The first official trailer for the forthcoming Fast and Furious 9 movie filmed on location in Hatfield has been revealed.

Starring Vin Diesel, Dame Helen Mirren and John Cena, Fast and Furious 9 - also known as F9: The Fast Saga - is due for release in cinemas on May 22.

You can watch the new Fast and Furious 9 trailer above.

The four-minute clip was revealed yesterday (Friday, January 31) during a special 'The Road to F9' concert held in Miami, Florida, which was streamed to fans on social media.

Directed by Justin Lin, the F9 crew filmed part of the ninth chapter of the high-octane franchise at Hatfield House last summer.

At the time, Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who plays former criminal and street racer Dominic Toretto in the fast-paced action movies, posted a couple of Instagram videos from the set outside the 409-year-old Hertfordshire stately home.

On week 10 of location filming for the latest blockbuster in the series, Vin Diesel revealed he was shooting "an intense scene" with John Cena, the American professional wrestler and actor, at an "amazing location".

The first full-length trailer for the Universal Pictures movie reveals that Cena is actually playing Dom's younger brother, Jakob, who just happens to be a master thief, assassin and expert driver.

Filming of an extravagant nighttime party took place on the North Front entrance to Hatfield House around the modern Renaissance water sculpture.

Scenes were also shot inside the magnificent Jacobean mansion, which was built in 1611 on the estate where Queen Elizabeth I spent much of her childhood.

With its futuristic look, water feature Renaissance was designed by one of Britain's most prolific sculptors, Angela Conner.

Hatfield House's famous Long Gallery - with its gold leaf ceiling - is instantly recognisable in the Fast 9 trailer, with the Toretto brothers confronting each other in the room before pointing guns at each other's heads.

Dom says: "I came here to take you down little brother."

Jakob replies: "That's your mistake."

The Long Gallery has featured in a number of major films in recent years, most notably The Favourite starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, and the first Wonder Woman movie with Gal Gadot as Princess Diana.

It can also be seen in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie with Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, and in the pop music video filmed last February for Jonas Brothers' chart-topping comeback single Sucker.

The Sucker video, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, has been viewed nearly 250million times on YouTube.

The new Fast and Furious 9 trailer, predictably, includes spectacular high-speed car chases in exotic locations, explosions, fight scenes, over-the-top action sequences, and a series of ridiculous, adrenaline-fuelled stunts - including a Pontiac Fiero strapped to a rocket and a 'magnet plane'.

The latest instalment of the hugely popular Fast franchise features a number of familiar faces.

F9 stars Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Dom's wife, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges.

Charlize Theron is back as criminal mastermind and cyber-terrorist Cipher.

Sung Kang also returns in the new movie as Han, who was seemingly killed in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Of the franchise's newcomers, John Cena plays Jakob Toretto, and there's an appearance from Grammy-winner superstar Cardi B as new character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom's past.

There's also a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

In Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian.

The film's synopsis says "they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon".

It adds: "This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most."

The voiceover for the trailer from Vin Diesel states: "I used to live my life a quarter of a mile at a time. But things change.

"I'm a father now. I will always be in your heart little Brian."

Letty says to Brian: "I have a gift for you. Your daddy gave me this and now I'm going to give it to you.

"It's very special. It's for protection... for what's coming."

In the promo for Fast and Furious 9, Dom Toretto continues: "No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past.

"And mine just caught up to me."

This is a reference to Dom's forsaken brother.

His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered - Dom's brother, Jakob, played by John Cena.

The trailer also shows Helen Mirren's character, Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw, tell Dom before he enters Hatfield House: "There's nothing more powerful than the love of family.

"You turn that into anger and there's nothing more dangerous."

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series.

As well as being filmed on location in Hatfield, the action in F9 hurtles around the globe - from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the streets of Tblisi in Georgia.

According to film producers, "along the way old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before".

In his Instagram video shot in Hatfield last August, Vin Diesel, who is also one of F9's producers, says: "We're on set here in Fast 9 and it is another amazing location.

"The locations in this movie have been incredible, from Thailand to LA and all through Europe.

"I'm doing an intense scene today with John Cena, who is killing his character.

"He's gonna blow you away when you see him in Fast."

The actor, who also voiced Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, added: "We're only halfway through production and I'm as grateful today as I was the day we started filming."

In another video posted to Instagram from the Hatfield set a few days later, Vin Diesel shows a late-night party scene being filmed outside a floodlit Hatfield House surrounded by glamorous women and sports cars.

Filming of Fast 9 also took place on the streets of Edinburgh in Scotland, where dozens of roads were closed for filming, and in central London.

The Fast and Furious movies have taken more than $5billion at the box office, with 2015's Furious 7 taking $1.5billion worldwide, and the most recent adventure in the series, 2017's The Fate of the Furious, generating nearly $1.3billion.

Last year's spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham, also took more than $760million.

Even before Fast 9 hits cinema screens, plans are already afoot for a sequel, Fast 10.

