Drive-in cinema comes to Knebworth House

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air.

Fasten your seatbelts... drive-in cinema has opened at Knebworth House.

Knebworth House lit up in red for the Light It In Red campaign.

Movie fans are now able to watch blockbusters on the big screen from the comfort of their own cars, while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

There is a different film being shown by The Luna Drive-In Cinema each night until July 25, with more dates coming soon.

La La Land, Romeo + Juliet, The Blues Brothers, Moulin Rouge! and Sister Act are among the films to be screened over the coming week.

Screenings of Grease Sing-Along on July 11, Joker on July 14, Pretty Woman on July 17, Dirty Dancing on July 18 and Jurassic Park on July 22 have already sold out.

You can still get tickets for Rocketman on July 20, A Star Is Born the following night, Back to the Future on July 23, and Grease Sing-Along on July 24.

Dirty Dancing will also be shown again on Saturday, July 25.

Visit the Luna Cinema website www.lunadriveincinema.com for tickets.

Historic Hertfordshire stately home Knebworth House was also lit up in red on Monday night for the Light It In Red campaign.

Theatres, music venues and heritage sites across the country were turned red as part of this nationwide initiative to shine a light on the crisis faced by the performing arts and events industry.

The Government announced this week a £1 57bn support package for the arts.