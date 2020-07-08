Advanced search

Drive-in cinema comes to Knebworth House

PUBLISHED: 09:36 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 08 July 2020

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

The Luna Drive-In Cinema at Knebworth House from the air. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Knebworth House

Fasten your seatbelts... drive-in cinema has opened at Knebworth House.

Knebworth House lit up in red for the Light It In Red campaign. Picture: supplied by Knebworth HouseKnebworth House lit up in red for the Light It In Red campaign. Picture: supplied by Knebworth House

Movie fans are now able to watch blockbusters on the big screen from the comfort of their own cars, while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

There is a different film being shown by The Luna Drive-In Cinema each night until July 25, with more dates coming soon.

La La Land, Romeo + Juliet, The Blues Brothers, Moulin Rouge! and Sister Act are among the films to be screened over the coming week.

Screenings of Grease Sing-Along on July 11, Joker on July 14, Pretty Woman on July 17, Dirty Dancing on July 18 and Jurassic Park on July 22 have already sold out.

You can still get tickets for Rocketman on July 20, A Star Is Born the following night, Back to the Future on July 23, and Grease Sing-Along on July 24.

Dirty Dancing will also be shown again on Saturday, July 25.

Visit the Luna Cinema website www.lunadriveincinema.com for tickets.

Historic Hertfordshire stately home Knebworth House was also lit up in red on Monday night for the Light It In Red campaign.

Theatres, music venues and heritage sites across the country were turned red as part of this nationwide initiative to shine a light on the crisis faced by the performing arts and events industry.

The Government announced this week a £1 57bn support package for the arts.

Body found in search for missing Welwyn Garden City man

The death is not being treated as suspicious

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

NHS Birthday 2020: Crowds watch Spitfire fly over Welwyn Garden City hospital

The 'Thank You NHS' Spitfire flying over the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: John Davies

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

