Mill Green Museum and Welwyn Roman Baths go virtual before opening

Mill Green Museum and Welwyn Roman Baths still remain closed to the public. Picture: Tony Prezio 2020 Archant

Before reopening, Welwyn Hatfield museums have filmed inside the Roman baths and Mill Green Museum so people can have a look around the sights from the comfort of their own homes.

Mill Green Museum and the Welwyn Roman Baths are still closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to a grant from Hertfordshire Association of Museums (HAM) the Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service has been able to develop virtual tours of both.

In the tour, miller Alex Popovic provides a friendly welcome to Mill Green Mill and shows how the flour is ground, while Welwyn Hatfield museum curator Emma Harper shares her knowledge as she takes the audience on an informative tour of the Roman baths.

As Alex explains there has been a mill on this site for over 1,000 years, with it being mentioned in the Domesday book of 1086, and in its current incarnation dates from the 1760s.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “We’re working hard to safely reopen our sites fully but in the meantime, we’re delighted to have this wonderful opportunity to showcase these two historic local sites.

“I’d encourage everyone to take a look and enjoy this sneak peak of what they can expect when Mill Green and Welwyn Roman Baths are fully open for business again.”

Mill Green will reopen to the public with mill tours for up to six people from one social bubble – two households – available every Tuesday and Wednesday from August 11. They are bookable in advance with tours costing £20.

Mill Green will also be sharing some fun activities online so the council asks that you keep an eye on the website millgreenmuseum.co.uk and Facebook (@millgreenmillandmuseum) or Twitter (@millgreenmuseum) for more details.

The mill also remains open for stone-ground organic flour, which is available to order on 01707 357 850.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will also be bringing back the Mill Green cream tea for takeaway soon.

For more information or to book, call 01707 357 850 or email museum@welhat.gov.uk.