What's on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

The Classic Motor Show returns to Knebworth House over the August Bank Holiday weekend Knebworth House

Looking for things to do in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend? Here's some events that are taking place across the county.

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Whether it is music festivals, fun days out, fabulous foodie events or outdoor cinema screenings, you will be well catered for in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday.

If you are looking for things to do and places to go this long weekend, here's some suggestions worth considering.

MUSIC

● Goatfest 2019

Now in its 11th year, music festival Goatfest returns to Codicote this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Kicking off on Friday, August 23, the three-day festival takes place in the fields off Bury Lane until Sunday, with a host of live bands and DJs appearing across a number of stages.

The Real Thing are due to appear at the Hertfordshire village site on Sunday.

● Hertford Musical Mystery Tour 2019

Hertford Music Festival once again hosts its annual Musical Mystery Tour in the county town on Sunday, August 25.

It's 'rock 'n' stroll - and thousands of music lovers enjoy it each year.

A real community event, this free August Bank Holiday weekend event will feature musicians and bands performing in a variety of venues in and around Hertford.

Pop into any town centre pub, club or venue during the day and you'll discover music playing from lunchtime until late at night.

● St Albans Cathedral

If organ music in historic surroundings is more your thing, there will be a free organ recital at St Albans Cathedral on August Bank Holiday Monday.

The recital will be given by acclaimed American organist Stephen Tharp.

He will be playing the Harrison & Harrison organ on Monday, August 26 from 1pm.

● Meraki Festival 2019

The third Meraki Festival returns to the Hertfordshire County Showground near Redbourn this August Bank Holiday weekend.

The family-friendly St Albans festival kicks off on Friday with an Amazing '80s night featuring T'Pau's Carol Decker, Garry Christian of The Christians, Paul Young and Katrina, of Katrina and the Waves fame.

Hertfordshires/Bedfordshire country stars The Shires play on Sunday, and there's plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained.

FOOD & DRINK

● Benington Chilli Festival 2019

If you like your food hot and spicy, then head over to Benington Lordship near Stevenage this weekend for the estate's annual chilli festival.

The 2019 Benington Chilli Festival opens on Saturday, August 24 and runs until Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, from 10am to 5pm each day.

Enter the festival's famous chilli eating challenge if you dare!

● Café Rouge - Dine Like it's 1989

French bistro Café Rouge has turned the big 3-0 this year.

To celebrate, Café Rouge Hertford will be rolling back the years and prices, inviting August Bank Holiday-goers in Hertford to 'Dine Like it's 1989'.

Inspired by Café Rouge's debut menu from 30 years ago, Café Rouge Hertford's Dine Like it's 1989 menu will be available from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25, and will celebrate the French-inspired classics which have shaped the restaurant over the last 30 years.

The menu isn't the only thing that's gone back in time - Café Rouge is rolling back its prices for the bank holiday weekend, too.

What's more, those lucky enough to be celebrating their birthday over the bank holiday weekend will be treated to a free bottle of fizz.

OUTDOOR CINEMA

● Cinema on the Green in WGC

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days.

Opening today (Thursday), you can see movies such as A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody in Howardsgate.

There are no tickets required. Entry is free and entrance is on a first come, first served basis.

● Hertford Castle Open-Air Cinema

Hertford Castle will host an open-air cinema once again this weekend, with the historic Castle as its backdrop.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be screened on Friday, August 23.

Perfect for a summer night, it is Grease on Saturday.

● Outdoor Cinema at Hatfield House

Cinema under the stars returns to the grounds of Hatfield House for three nights.

The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House, will be screened tonight (Thursday).

You can see The Greatest Showman on Friday night, and The Luna Cinema will be screening Dirty Dancing on Saturday.

DAYS OUT

● Burnham Green Festival

Hertfordshire village Burnham Green will once again be holding its annual festival on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

Starting at 2pm, among the many attractions there will be a funfair, children's races, and stalls with various items to purchase.

In addition, there is a produce show, bar, barbecue and tea tent.

Dependant on the weather, there will be a Spitfire flying display as well.

● Knebworth Classic Motor Show

Classic car enthusiasts should motor over to Knebworth House this August Bank Holiday weekend for the historic Hertfordshire stately home's annual classic car show.

Taking place on Sunday, August 25 and Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, the 29th Knebworth Classic Motor Show also includes the Archant-backed Hertfordshire Motor Show.

● Ashwell Show

North Hertfordshire village Ashwell will host its annual show on August Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

And, for the first time in the show's 99-year history, camel racing will form part of the programme.

The horse show, dog show, birds of prey demonstration, hounds display, vintage cars, tractors, craft tent and demonstrations all return.