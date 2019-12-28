Let there be light! Celebrate Welwyn Garden City's centenary at stunning lights display

Welwyn Garden City BID

Welwyn Garden City will be illuminated next month by a festival of lights to kick-start the town's 2020 centenary celebrations.

The WGC bandstand will be awash with colour during the Garden City Lights 2020 event. Picture: Welwyn Garden City BID

The first major centenary event of the year planned by Welwyn Garden City BID and the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation is Garden City Lights 2020.

Taking place over two evenings, Garden City Lights 2020 will see a series of stunning illuminated installations popping up around the town.

These will feature Welwyn Garden City's most iconic landmarks as their backdrop.

Locals and visitors to the town on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 will have the chance to enjoy the stunning displays - with live music creating a fantastic ambiance to complement the installations.

Welwyn Garden City Centenary

OJ Daya, chairman of the Welwyn Garden City BID, said: "We're really excited about Garden City Lights 2020.

"It's sure to be a truly memorable event that every generation can enjoy and a real celebration of the past, present and future of Wonderful Welwyn Garden City."

Welwyn Garden City Lights 2020 Festival will take place on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18. Picture: Welwyn Garden City BID

Visitors will be invited to follow the trail around Welwyn Garden City town centre to discover and engage with the many interactive light installations at this free event.

Installations include an innovative cycle race to promote the town's healthy living credentials.

Two teams will play against each other in a light race along Howardsgate, sponsored by Kinetic Cycles.

Children from primary and secondary schools in Welwyn Garden City will be parading the lanterns they will create at school workshops in a creative project set by the BID and the Centenary Foundation, with support from Hertfordshire County Council and Gill's Kitchens and Bathrooms.

Sponsored by Tarmac, the town centre's majestic worked-metal bandstand will also feature in a display.

The bandstand is set to be washed with gently changing colours, drawing attention to its beauty, while local bands will play uplifting music, which will trigger changes in patterns and colours.

Tarmac will also be hosting the festival tent, so whether it's hot chocolate, mulled wine, Belgium waffles or roasted chestnuts, there is something for everyone in the sweet food area.

Visitors can even get the VIP treatment with a glass of bubbles at the centenary tent.

Welwyn Garden City's iconic Coronation Fountain, constructed in 1953 to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, will have its multiple jets lit up in winter colours and patterns in a stunning installation, sponsored by TJ Fire & Security.

Home Instead Senior Care sponsor The Whimsical Garden.

This is a space where you can be at one with the Garden City landscape in an interactive installation that allows you to step inside a frame and let the magic happen.

'A Wonderful Perspective', sponsored by AL Marketing, sits at the centre of Howardsgate and celebrates the great perspective of the town's central avenue and its symmetrical design.

There will also be a host of other light-themed activities across the event.

Using a variety of different colour gels, lenses, mirrors and cutout shapes, local artists will help children play with light, colours, reflections and shadows in The Howard Centre, creating their own visual story boards.

Garden City Lights 2020 is a free event made possible by the generosity of Tesco, AL Marketing, Vortex Events, the University of Hertfordshire and LAPD lighting design, as well as the Welwyn Garden City BID and WGC Centenary Foundation.

The aim of the event is to bring together people from various facets of the community to tell the story of Welwyn Garden City, and celebrate and embrace the town for the next 100 years.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the event or get involved, should visit www.gardencitylights.co.uk