Welwyn Garden City's biggest fireworks display at football club

PUBLISHED: 16:24 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 27 October 2019

Fireworks at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2016

Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City's football club will be hosting a fireworks display for Bonfire Night this week.

Welwyn Garden City Football & Social Club's traditional fireworks display will take place on Friday, November 1.

After last year's successful display, club officials are using the same professional team for this week's event.

The club's website states it will be the "biggest" in WGC.

In addition to the fireworks, there will be fairground rides as well as a variety of street food stalls to enjoy.

There will also be an outside bar, and the clubhouse will be open if you wish to watch the fireworks in the warm.

Gates to the ground open at 6pm, with the fireworks due to start around 8pm.

This is a ticket only event at the Herns Lane ground.

There will be no cash entry on the gates, and numbers are restricted for safety reasons.

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets cost £6 per adult and £4 per child.

You can buy tickets from the clubhouse or online at www.welwyngardencityfc.org.uk under the 'Club Info' tab.

Visit welwyngardencityfc.org.uk/clubinfo/fireworks-night for more details.

Visit http://welwyngardencityfc.moonfruit.com/ to buy tickets.

