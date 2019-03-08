Welwyn Garden City school's fireworks extravaganza for Bonfire Night

There will be a fireworks extravaganza at Welwyn Garden City's Harwood Hill JMI School on Friday, November 1, 2019. Picture: Alan Davies Archant

A special child-friendly display will form part of a fireworks extravaganza at a Welwyn Garden City school for Bonfire Night.

Harwood Hill JMI and Nursery School's fireworks will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 - with two spectacular displays.

Organised by the Friends of Harwood Hill - the school's PTA - there will be a child-friendly, all zoom, no boom show at 7pm.

This will be followed by the main display.

One of the most popular fireworks displays in WGC, there will also be street food, a licensed bar, hot drinks and glow stall at the school in Harwood Close. Gates open at 5pm.

Tickets online cost £6.50 adults (16 years plus) and £4.50 children aged four to 16.

Youngsters three and under go free.

A family ticket - for two adults and up to two children, or one adult and up to three children - costs £17.

No tickets will be sold on the gate.

No alcohol, sparklers or fireworks will be allowed onsite.

● For tickets, visit http://harwoodhillevents.co.uk