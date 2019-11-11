Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City's Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Two social media stars will help turn on the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights this year.

The Welwyn Garden City Christmas Lights Switch-on event will take place on Saturday, November 23

The Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights event will take place in the town centre on Saturday, November 23 from noon to 6pm.

Local internet sensations Woody and Kleiny, who have clocked up an impressive 1.5 billion views across their social media platforms, will be in town for the switch-on event.

Local internet stars Woody and Kleiny have been confirmed as switching on the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights.

The Welwyn Garden City Business Improvement District (BID) team has been hard at work to bring residents a wonderful event for the whole family.

The switch-on event is funded by the WGC BID businesses with additional funding and support from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Organisers have some special surprises in store this year, including two large light installations that will be revealed soon.

'Bear' is a clue for one of the installations.

Dancers James and Oliver will appear at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas Lights Switch-on event on Saturday, November 23.

The main stage outside the Howard Centre will be showcasing local talent, with extra special performances from dancers James and Oliver.

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny will switch on the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights.

The FK Dance Academy duo wowed the judges on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer earlier this year.

After successfully getting through the audition phase, they were mentored by Glee and Broadway star Matthew Morrison on the live shows.

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny will be helping to light up the town centre at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event.

James and Oliver eventually reached the competition's overall final.

This year's WGC Christmas event will have a bigger funfair with additional rides for the younger children to enjoy as well as its bigger thrill-seeker rides.

Youngsters will be able to visit Santa in his grotto for free, get free festive face painting, and capture the magic with instant print out photos to take away.

Social Struggle: How We Took Over The Internet by Woody and Kleiny.

A market will consist of local produce and products as well as crafting activities for visitors to enjoy.

Helping to switch on the lights for free at 5.30pm will be YouTube and Instagram stars Woody and Kleiny, who have 10.5 million followers worldwide on social media.

In @HatfieldTown, the lights will be illuminated on Saturday 16 November, from 12-4.30pm. This year's theme is Snow White, and pantomime stars from @cwewgc will be switching on the lights at 4.30pm. In @wonderfulwgc, the switch-on is taking place on Saturday 23 November. pic.twitter.com/7XpVyzN9yj — Welwyn Hatfield (@WelHatCouncil) November 6, 2019

As well as their internet stardom, the cheeky chaps have launched their own clothing range, LUC Clothing.

To find out how you can win a signed copy of Woody and Kleiny's book The Social Struggle: How We Took Over The Internet, visit www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk or follow @WonderfulWGC on social media.