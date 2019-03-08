Advanced search

Free fireworks display at Cassiobury Park in Watford for Bonfire Night

PUBLISHED: 21:13 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:04 26 October 2019

The free Cassiobury Park 2019 fireworks display will take place in Watford on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Alan Davies

The free Cassiobury Park 2019 fireworks display will take place in Watford on Saturday, November 2. Picture: Alan Davies

Archant

Hertfordshire's largest free fireworks displays for Bonfire Night 2019 will take place in Watford - on the same night as the town's football club plays Chelsea.

The annual Cassiobury Park fireworks will take place on Saturday, November 2.

Organised by Watford Borough Council, Vibe 107.6FM will keep the crowds entertained on stage from 6.30pm with music and competitions and also introducing live performances from Georgia and the Vintage Youth.

The huge bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 8pm.

​Frontier Fireworks has designed this year's explosive display, which is called 'Kaleidescope', and it promises to be the most colourful yet.

As the Hornets v Chelsea football match at Vicarage Road is a 5.30pm kick off, the roads around Watford will be busier than normal on Saturday.

There will be a variety of food and drink outlets at Cassiobury Park, children's funfair rides, bungee trampolines and a bouncy slide to keep everyone well fed and entertained before the main fireworks display.

The event is free, with volunteers collecting on behalf of local charities.

​There will be no parking in the Gade Avenue car park from 3pm, apart from a limited number of blue badge spaces.

There will be parking restrictions on surrounding roads to the park from 7am to 11pm, so visitors are advised to park in one of the public car parks in the town centre.

- More information can be found at www.watfordbigevents.co.uk/cassioburyfireworks

