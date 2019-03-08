Advanced search

Annual Ware fireworks display returns for Bonfire Night 2019

PUBLISHED: 22:36 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:50 26 October 2019

The annual Ware fireworks display will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Picture: Alan Davies

The annual Ware fireworks display will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Picture: Alan Davies

Archant

The annual Ware fireworks display in Hertfordshire will take place the weekend after November 5, Bonfire Night.

The Rotary Clubs of Amwell, Hertford Shires, Ware & Hertford will be hosting the Ware Fireworks Display on Saturday, November 9.

The 2019 fireworks extravaganza will take place at its usual location on the corner of High Oak Road and Kingsway.

Gates open at 5.30pm with the event starting at 6.30pm.

Advance tickets are available online now at www.warefireworks.org.uk

Ware's 2019 fireworks display takes place on Saturday, November 9Ware's 2019 fireworks display takes place on Saturday, November 9

You can buy your entry tickets online in advance or pay at the gates.

Ticket prices have been held at last year's prices.

Online tickets are £3.60 for children aged three to 11, and £5.40 for adults.

An advance family ticket for two adults and two children online is priced £13.50.

Buying online saves 10 per cent on the gate prices, and avoids the long queues.

Adult tickets are £6 at the gate, with children paying £4.

A family ticket is £15 on the night.

