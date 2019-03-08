Things to do in Hertfordshire this Spring May Bank Holiday weekend

Show jumping display at the Herts County Show. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Looking for things to do over the late May bank holiday weekend? Here's a few suggestions of what's on this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Gardens at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate One of the 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Gardens at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth Estate

The following events are taking place in Hertfordshire - and just across the county border in Cambridgeshire - this Spring May Bank Holiday weekend.

● Hertfordshire County Show at Redbourn, St Albans

● Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair at Knebworth House

● Dino Adventure at Knebworth House

● Slam Dunk Festival at Hatfield House

● Letchworth Food & Drink Festival

● Camel Racing at Northaw

● Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford

Hertfordshire County Show at Redbourn

The annual celebration of all things Hertfordshire takes place at the Herts County Showground in Redbourn on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

Expect farmyard fun, showstopping demonstrations, piglet racing, cute animals and the county's best food.

Visit https://hertsshow.com for more details and to book tickets.

Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair at Knebworth House

Bargain hunters should venture to Knebworth House for the annual Decorative Salvage & Vintage Fair.

Taking place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, traders will be showing off a fantastic selection of stock, including reclaimed items, industrial furniture, textiles, ironwork, art, design pieces, bronzes, taxidermy, decorative mirrors, lighting, fireplaces and much more.

The event is open from 10am to 5pm and there's no extra charge on top of the regular Knebworth Park & Gardens admission price.

Visit www.knebworthhouse.com for more details and to book advance tickets.

Dino Adventure at Knebworth House

Kids love dinosaurs, don't they? So head over to Hertfordshire stately home Knebworth House for Dino Adventure on Monday, May 27.

Running from 11am to 5pm, youngsters can travel back in time and experience the prehistoric world of dinosaurs.

The park features 72 life-sized dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures to discover on the dino trail, while Ventura Wildlife Rangers will be offering hands-on experiences with snakes, lizards and tortoises.

For more, visit www.knebworthhouse.com/knebworth-house-events

You may also want to watch:

Slam Dunk Festival at Hatfield House

One for pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock fans.

The annual touring music festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House for its South leg on Sunday, May 26 after rocking Leeds the day before.

American band All Time Low will be headlining the main stage.

There's seven other stages of music spread around Hatfield Park, with music running until 10pm.

The Slam Dunk 2019 line-up also includes New Found Glory, Bullet For My Valentine, Glassjaw, NOFX and Less Than Jake.

For those travelling by train, the entrance to the estate is just across the road from the railway station.

To buy tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com/

Camel Racing at Northaw

Camel racing returns to Coleshill, Northaw, on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27.

As well as racing with real camels, there will be Shetland pony racing, pony rides, race your own dogs, a bar, and a traditional fun fair with big wheel.

Gates open at 10am and entry costs £10 with children under 14 free. Tickets are available only at the gate. There's also free parking.

The site is on the B156 Northaw Road West between Potters Bar and Cuffley, 300 yards to the west of Cattlegate Road junction with Northaw Road East/West.

For more, visit http://northawraces.com/

Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford

For those looking for thrills in the air, this weekend's 2019 Duxford Air Festival will celebrate 75 years of the jet engine.

The air show will take over the historic IWM Duxford site in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

The flying programme includes the Breitling Jet Team, the AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers and Chinook helicopter.

Tickets must be bought in advance - they are not available on the day.

Book online at www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-air-festival-2019 or call the Duxford Air Festival event line on 0844 453 9077.

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival

Celebrate the best of local food and drink in Letchworth town centre on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, from 10am until 4pm.

The jam-packed event will include a wide choice of street food, beer and cocktails, celebrity chefs cookery demonstrations, a fun fair and more.