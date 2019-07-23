'World's largest show garden' taking shape in Hatfield

Andrew Smith, Capel Manor College student and designer of The Game Fair Gardens' herbaceous border, working hard to see his design come to life. Capel Manor College

The finishing touches are being made to the world's largest show garden currently being created in Hatfield for this year's Game Fair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Game Fair Gardens overall master plan drawn by Capel Manor College student, Andrew Smith. The Game Fair Gardens overall master plan drawn by Capel Manor College student, Andrew Smith.

Capel Manor College, London's leading specialist land-based education provider, has partnered with The Game Fair to design and create specialist gardens that will span over an acre.

Featuring around 20,000 plants and trees, a show garden of this scale has never been attempted before.

The Game Fair Gardens, sponsored by Charles Stanley, one of the UK's leading wealth managers, will open to Game Fair 2019 visitors at historic Hatfield House on Friday, July 26.

Designed and built by Capel Manor College's RHS Gold medallists, the Gardens will create an immersive and interactive experience, telling the story of the countryside, estates, country gardens, traditional practices and innovations through themed gardens.

Hatfield House's Lady Salisbury, patron of the college, said: "It is wonderful that this year The Game Fair is encouraging our apprentices and students to use their skills and knowledge to create a spectacular garden at Hatfield.

"I know this RHS award-winning team will provide inspiration to gardeners and will show with a good design, what can be grown.

"Seeing what people can do is always a pleasure as well as providing a vital contribution to our green open spaces."

Producing the largest show garden that the world has ever seen is a mammoth undertaking, and Capel Manor College's apprentices, students and staff have been hard at work since the end of May to bring their ambitious designs to life.

Designing and building The Game Fair Gardens is providing students with the opportunity to work together and collaborate. Designing and building The Game Fair Gardens is providing students with the opportunity to work together and collaborate.

With each area designed by a different college student or apprentice, The Game Fair Gardens will be divided into different sections that not only represent the diversity and possibilities within the countryside, but that also showcase Capel Manor College's areas of expertise in numerous courses for those interested in animals, nature and the environment.

Visitors over the weekend can expect to see a herbaceous border complete with sculptures, a potager garden full of fruit and vegetables, and a floristry and rose border with the finest British flowers.

There will also be prairie planting that promotes sustainability for green spaces in and outside of cities, a leather workshop demonstrating the making of handcrafted saddles, bridles and shoes, and an arboriculture and countryside management area displaying the skills required for hedge laying, hurdle fencing and woodland conservation.

Malcolm Goodwin, principal at Capel Manor College, said: "We are very excited to be bringing a substantial display of horticulture and environmental skills to The Game Fair at Hatfield House to showcase the many talents of our students and staff.

Capel Manor College staff, students and apprentices preparing vast areas of the ground for planting. Capel Manor College staff, students and apprentices preparing vast areas of the ground for planting.

"The college provides fantastic opportunities for young people and career changers alike.

"This exhibit will show how people can have wonderful careers by learning how to create beautiful gardens, produce food from the land and look after the countryside, trees and wildlife to create a healthier, more attractive, productive and accessible environment for everyone."

Capel Manor College has 3,000 students across six campuses at Brooks Farm (Leyton), Crystal Palace Park, Enfield, Forty Hall Farm, Gunnersbury Park and Regent's Park.

The Game Fair 2019 takes place at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Dry-stone walling at The Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House. Dry-stone walling at The Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House.

Work being done on the herbaceous border of the Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House Work being done on the herbaceous border of the Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House

Julie Dowbiggin at The Game Fair Gardens site in the grounds of Hatfield House. Julie Dowbiggin at The Game Fair Gardens site in the grounds of Hatfield House.

Work being done on the herbaceous border of the Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House Work being done on the herbaceous border of the Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House

Capel Manor College students get their hands dirty making The Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House, Capel Manor College students get their hands dirty making The Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House,

Work being done on the herbaceous border of the Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House Work being done on the herbaceous border of the Game Fair Gardens at Hatfield House