Hot stuff as barbecue experts offer top grilling tips at Hatfield countryside festival

James Martin at The Game Fair 2018. The celebrity chef will be returning to the festival this week at Hatfield House. Supplied by Tweet Media

Barbecue experts will be offering top tips to foodies at Hatfield House this weekend as The Game Fair's sizzling food appeal hots up with Weber's Grill Academy.

Totally Food at The Game Fair Totally Food at The Game Fair

Visitors to this weekend's Game Fair at Hatfield House can already learn how to shoot and cast a line.

Now they will be able to brush up on their barbecue grilling skills as part of the sizzling offering for foodies being dished up by the festival of the great British countryside.

Barbecue experts Weber, the new hosts of the enormous Totally Food area, will be offering a limited number of visitors the chance to join a mini version of its 'Grill Academy' when the treasured annual countryside gathering returns to the magnificent Hatfield House estate from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The hands-on educational sessions, limited to 20 people, and held five times each day for half an hour, will pepper enthusiasts with enough hints and tips to produce the perfect barbecued meat.

Places, costing £5 each, will be limited, with the proceeds going to The Game Fair's nominated charity for 2019, the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Weber's 'Grill Academy' is just one of many mouth-watering attractions for foodies this year.

The Game Fair Enclosure and Restaurant for Silver, Gold or Platinum Enclosure ticket holders has a menu created by celebrity chef James Martin, who will be mingling with guests.

The dedicated Weber Totally Food area will have around 100 artisan producers to browse, more than 20 of them attending for the first time.

The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House.

Cooking demos at the Kitchen Theatre, always a huge draw, will focus on the provenance of the food before it reaches the plate.

Each hour-long demonstration will incorporate a storyteller, hunter or personality to discuss the origin of the dish, whether that be wild boar, venison, wildfowl, fish, game birds, rabbits or items foraged from the British countryside.

The line-up includes well-known game chefs José Souto and Simon Rimmer.

James Gower, The Game Fair managing director, said: "Compared to other country shows, our food offering is unrivalled, serving up enormous variety and outstanding quality.

"This partnership with Weber, pioneer of the barbecue, means we have more to offer than ever before for those who are passionate about food and the great outdoors."

The Game Fair 2019 takes place at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire, from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

● Tickets for The Game Fair 2019 are on sale now via www.thegamefair.org or 0844 8586759.