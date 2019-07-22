Countryside festival set to return to Hatfield this week

The Game Fair retail village. The festival of the great British countryside returns to the grounds of Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28. The Game Fair

Europe's largest annual countryside festival returns to Hatfield this week.

The Game Fair takes place at Hatfield House for the second time from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The festival last took place in Hatfield two years ago in 2017.

Around 120,000 visitors and 1,000 exhibitors are expected at the Hertfordshire estate over the weekend.

The festival of the British countryside boasts a comprehensive have-a-go itinerary including gundog handling, clay shooting, archery, fishing, falconry, ferreting, 4x4 driving, cooking, shopping and much more.

Ashley Cooper, The Game Fair's head of partnerships, said: "Hatfield House is right on the urban fringe, which presents us with a unique opportunity to bring town and country together.

"This venue, which we have secured for not only this year but also 2021, can be reached by a 25-minute train journey from London King's Cross.

"The Game Fair is the ideal marketing platform for brands wanting to reach affluent ABC1s that enjoy time in the capital and countryside."

The Game Fair managing director James Gower added: "Demand for exhibitor space has been unprecedented.

"That's because our unique and special event is larger in scale, scope and stature than anything else on the calendar and has become a powerful marketing tool for a wide range of brands.

"You don't get exposure in front of 120,000 engaged consumers at any other countryside event."

Tickets are on sale via www.thegamefair.org or 0844 8586759.

Advance tickets for one day cost £27 for an adult and £10 for a child (aged 8 to 16).

Advance three-day tickets cost £75 for an adult and £30 for a child (aged 8 to 16).

An advance family ticket for two adults and up to three children costs £67 for one day or £200 for all three days.

Concessions are available for senior citizens (60+) and military personnel.

On the gate, adult tickets cost £34 and child tickets £10 for one day.

Accompanied children aged eight and under are free.