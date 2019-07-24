Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hatfield festival's charity boost for wildlife conservation trust

24 July, 2019 - 07:05
The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's stand at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's stand at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer

Jon Farmer

An independent wildlife conservation charity is likely to receive a £25,000 boost thanks to this weekend's Game Fair at Hatfield House.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Andrew Gilruth at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer.The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Andrew Gilruth at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has been chosen by The Game Fair as its official nominated charity for 2019.

A regular exhibitor at The Game Fair, the independent wildlife conservation charity has carried out scientific research into Britain's game and wildlife since the 1930s.

Its research is used to provide training and advice on how best to improve the biodiversity of the countryside.

The Game FairThe Game Fair

The trust is expected to receive up to £25,000 towards its conservation efforts from various fundraising streams being put in place at this year's three-day countryside festival, which returns to Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Donations can be made when purchasing tickets, camping and packages in advance through The Game Fair website.

Funds will also be raised at a variety of talks and demonstrations being held throughout the three-day event and at GWCT's own stand.

The Game Fair MD James Gower at Hatfield House. Picture: Andrew CrowleyThe Game Fair MD James Gower at Hatfield House. Picture: Andrew Crowley

GWCT's director of communications, Andrew Gilruth, said: "We are extremely grateful to The Game Fair for its support in 2019.

"This special partnership gives us an opportunity to raise money which will be directly invested in many of the scientific conservation research projects we are engaged in this year.

"Attracting more than 120,000 people who care deeply about the countryside, The Game Fair is always a highlight in the GWCT calendar.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Andrew GilruthThe Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Andrew Gilruth

"It is the perfect platform from which to engage with the biggest gathering of countryside enthusiasts anywhere in Europe."

The Game Fair's managing director, James Gower, added: "The Game Fair has always stood up for and championed the countryside, so it is a pleasure to give something back to a trusted and established charity which carries out such important scientific research into Britain's game and wildlife.

"The GWCT is a worthy recipient of our charity fundraising effort this year and we look forward to helping it advertise and explain the crucial role it plays in our way of life."

The Game & Wildlife Conservation TrustThe Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust

Tickets for The Game Fair 2019 are on sale via www.thegamefair.org or 0844 776 7777.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homes sold at old Welwyn Garden City hospital site

The new homes at the old QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bellway.

Welwyn Garden City woman may have lived with gas leak in house for months

Sarah believes that the gas leak has caused her to suffer seizures

Trains going through WGC cancelled or delayed this morning

GNER trains points failure at WGC station

Plans revealed to reduce Hatfield town centre parking hours

The council is proposing to designate Link Drive car park for local workers. Picture: Google

Countryside festival set to return to Hatfield this week

The Game Fair retail village. The festival of the great British countryside returns to the grounds of Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Most Read

Homes sold at old Welwyn Garden City hospital site

The new homes at the old QEII in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Bellway.

Welwyn Garden City woman may have lived with gas leak in house for months

Sarah believes that the gas leak has caused her to suffer seizures

Trains going through WGC cancelled or delayed this morning

GNER trains points failure at WGC station

Plans revealed to reduce Hatfield town centre parking hours

The council is proposing to designate Link Drive car park for local workers. Picture: Google

Countryside festival set to return to Hatfield this week

The Game Fair retail village. The festival of the great British countryside returns to the grounds of Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield festival’s charity boost for wildlife conservation trust

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's stand at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer

Looking to cool off in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

Phoebe swimming at Hatfield Swim Centre. Picture credit: Water Babies.

Welwyn Hatfield MP says Boris has ‘mountain to climb’ on Brexit

Boris Johnson during the launch of his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Sky Loft, Millbank Tower, Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

‘World’s largest show garden’ taking shape in Hatfield

Andrew Smith, Capel Manor College student and designer of The Game Fair Gardens’ herbaceous border, working hard to see his design come to life.

Police unable to verify ‘potential sightings’ of Hatfield student Joy due to CCTV footage expiring

Have you seen Joy Morgan who is missing from Hatfield? Picture: Supplied by Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists