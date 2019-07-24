Hatfield festival's charity boost for wildlife conservation trust

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's stand at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer Jon Farmer

An independent wildlife conservation charity is likely to receive a £25,000 boost thanks to this weekend's Game Fair at Hatfield House.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Andrew Gilruth at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer. The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Andrew Gilruth at The Game Fair. Picture: Jon Farmer.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has been chosen by The Game Fair as its official nominated charity for 2019.

A regular exhibitor at The Game Fair, the independent wildlife conservation charity has carried out scientific research into Britain's game and wildlife since the 1930s.

Its research is used to provide training and advice on how best to improve the biodiversity of the countryside.

The trust is expected to receive up to £25,000 towards its conservation efforts from various fundraising streams being put in place at this year's three-day countryside festival, which returns to Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

Donations can be made when purchasing tickets, camping and packages in advance through The Game Fair website.

Funds will also be raised at a variety of talks and demonstrations being held throughout the three-day event and at GWCT's own stand.

The Game Fair MD James Gower at Hatfield House. Picture: Andrew Crowley The Game Fair MD James Gower at Hatfield House. Picture: Andrew Crowley

GWCT's director of communications, Andrew Gilruth, said: "We are extremely grateful to The Game Fair for its support in 2019.

"This special partnership gives us an opportunity to raise money which will be directly invested in many of the scientific conservation research projects we are engaged in this year.

"Attracting more than 120,000 people who care deeply about the countryside, The Game Fair is always a highlight in the GWCT calendar.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Andrew Gilruth The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust's Andrew Gilruth

"It is the perfect platform from which to engage with the biggest gathering of countryside enthusiasts anywhere in Europe."

The Game Fair's managing director, James Gower, added: "The Game Fair has always stood up for and championed the countryside, so it is a pleasure to give something back to a trusted and established charity which carries out such important scientific research into Britain's game and wildlife.

"The GWCT is a worthy recipient of our charity fundraising effort this year and we look forward to helping it advertise and explain the crucial role it plays in our way of life."

● Tickets for The Game Fair 2019 are on sale via www.thegamefair.org or 0844 776 7777.