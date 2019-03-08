Catch River Monsters star Jeremy Wade at The Game Fair in Hatfield

TV's River Monsters presenter Jeremy Wade is one of the big-name fishing personalities coming to Hatfield for The Game Fair this week.

The angler, author and TV star will be signing his latest publication, How To Think Like A Fish, throughout the weekend on the Coch-Y-Bonddu Books stand (N1617) when the festival of the great British countryside returns to Hatfield House.

He will be on hand to meet visitors and discuss his exploits filming and catching some of the most extreme fish in the world's most remote places.

Jeremy will also be spending time on the Angling Trust stand talking about how to protect fish across England and Wales.

He will be joined in the Fishing Village by other big names from the sport, including one of the world's best-known and well-loved fly fishermen, Charles Jardine.

Charles will be demonstrating his skills on the dedicated casting pools each day.

He will also be launching an exclusive raffle to win one of several special handmade fishing rods, the proceeds going to his Fishing For Schools initiative and Casting For Recovery, which helps women recovering from breast cancer through a series of fly fishing retreats.

Charles said: "I really enjoying coming to The Game Fair and this year, though the Countryside Alliance Foundation, I am delighted to be able to launch a fabulous raffle on the Countryside Alliance stand, with some incredible prizes including spectacular handmade rods and one or two 'money-can't-buy' prizes too."

Welsh international fly fisher Hywel Morgan and daughter Tanya will also be demonstrating casting skills on the purpose-built pools throughout the weekend in Hatfield Park.

They will be joined by Spey casting expert Scott Mackenzie and game angling instructor Chris Aldred.

Orvis ambassador and guide Marina Gibson will be promoting her new Northern Fishing School during the show and bringing her unique demonstrations to the casting pools, too.

At the Hertfordshire estate's picturesque River Lea, not far from the main show arena, expert coaches from National Fishing Month, which traditionally launches its six weeks of events at The Game Fair, will be there to provide advice, tips and tactics.

Meanwhile, the Game Angling Instructors Association (GAIA) will have specialist coaches on hand to teach beginners how to fly fish and help others improve their technique.

Keep an eye out, too, for The Untamed Anglers - featuring James Stokoe, Ripon Kahlique, Hywel Morgan and filmmaker Jonathan McGee - who will be in the Fishing Village all weekend, to chat about their sport, offer advice and swap stories.

Coch-Y-Bonddu Books, a favourite of The Game Fair, will also be hosting a string of signings and appearances from countryside stalwarts such as Wade, Robin Page, Donald Dallas and Charles Smith-Jones.

Henry Giles will also be signing his new book, How To Catch More Salmon.

For vintage tackle enthusiasts, Victor Bonutto's unique display is always popular and he will be offering a free valuation of antique rods brought along by visitors.

There will be lots of opportunities to buy specialist gear from Scott Mackenzie and Simba Rods, plus lots of tackle from big name retailers Fin & Game and Garry Evans.

For those who want to learn how to tie that 'killer' fly, Veniard - supplier of some the best fly tying materials around - will have a team showcasing their skills and offering advice throughout the weekend.

Those who love fishing in far-flung destinations can talk to the knowledgeable team at Go Fishing Worldwide or Alaska Trophy Adventures and pop along to the nearby - and new for this year - Travel & Destinations Pavilion.

Expert casters can try their hand at the British Fly Casting Club's competitions.

There's an accuracy contest behind the main Fishing Village stands as well as single-handed and Spey casting events on the river, with great prizes to be won.

The Game Fair's angling consultant, John Hunter, said: "This is undoubtedly one of the strongest fishing line-ups we have ever seen at The Game Fair.

"Where else can you see such big names, learn how to fish, cast, or tie flies, get advice from such experts, have old tackle valued and buy the latest gear from specialist retailers?

"I can't wait to welcome the crowds to the Fishing Village this year."

The Game Fair 2019 takes place at Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

