Gallery

Thousands attend 'successful' Game Fair at Hatfield House

The Shetland Pony Grand National race takes place in the Main Arena on the final day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth Sarah Farnsworth

More than 114,000 visitors attended the second Game Fair at Hatfield House.

Chef James Martin cooking up a storm in the Enclosure Restaurant at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media Chef James Martin cooking up a storm in the Enclosure Restaurant at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

The 61st edition of The Game Fair, Europe's biggest annual countryside festival, was hailed a roaring success by visitors, exhibitors and sponsors.

Despite the changeable conditions, which ranged from temperatures as high as 38C in the run-up to the event opening, to hailstorms and torrential rain over the weekend, 114,203 people passed through the gates over the three days.

The Game Fair managing director James Gower said: "I have worked in the events and exhibition industry for 30 years, but The Game Fair continues to be the highlight for me personally.

"This year has been another great success.

River Monsters star Jeremy Wade giving a fishing demo at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media River Monsters star Jeremy Wade giving a fishing demo at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

"I am excited and proud to be part of the wonderful collection of industries, business and communities that we serve, and I look forward to welcoming them all to Ragley Hall in Warwickshire next year."

However, the event wasn't without controversy. There was a demonstration outside the main pedestrian entrance to Hatfield House by protesters against the "celebration of the slaughter of innocent animals".

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham also said he was banned from appearing in Carter Jonas Theatre on the Friday alongside conservationist Mark Avery and animal rights activist Jay Tiernan.

The Game Fair managing diretor James Gower at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media The Game Fair managing diretor James Gower at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

The wet weather and muddy conditions underfoot didn't dampen the spirits of ticket holders, especially with plenty of exhibitors selling wellies on site.

With nearly 1,000 exhibitors, around 200 of them attending for the first time, and an array of traditional favourites and exciting new features on offer, visitors descended on the beautiful Hertfordshire estate, home to the 7th Marquess of Salisbury, Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, in their thousands.

The 61-gun salute opened the 61st staging of The Game Fair in the Main Arena at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media The 61-gun salute opened the 61st staging of The Game Fair in the Main Arena at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

Among them were passionate countryside enthusiasts who return year after year to enjoy top-level shooting and the best gundog competitions in the country.

Rob Fenwick, managing director of award-winning shooting ground E.J. Churchill, who ran the Subaru Shooting Line, said: "The Game Fair was a great success and, considering the weather, I thought the attendance was remarkable.

"I have never seen so many people in the rain as I did on Saturday.

"I thought The Game Fair team did a great job considering the challenges, and it's a credit to them for putting on such a brilliant event that the industry and visitors can be immensely proud of."

This cocker spaniel puppy is tired as The Game Fair 2019 came to a close at Hatfield House. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth This cocker spaniel puppy is tired as The Game Fair 2019 came to a close at Hatfield House. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth

Kate Broers, field secretary at The Kennel Club, added: "We've had an absolutely fantastic weekend at The Game Fair as we always do.

"We always enjoy the event - it's our perfect audience."

Visitors to Hatfield House could also enjoy fishing demonstrations with River Monsters star Jeremy Wade in attendance, food and drink, with celebrity chef James Martin cooking in the enclosure restaurant, land management, a stunning show garden, equestrianism and traditional crafts.

Susan Rought-Whitta from Staffordshire, attending with her husband Steve for the third time, said: "We went on the Sunday and had a wonderful day.

A dog on the have-a-go obstacle course at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media A dog on the have-a-go obstacle course at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

"The muddy underfoot and drizzly conditions certainly didn't spoil the event.

"We saw everything we wanted to - hounds parading, a demonstration on how to butcher a wild boar, gundog displays - as well as managing some serious retail therapy."

Held just 21 miles north of London, the show gave thousands of city dwellers a chance to experience everything that the countryside has to offer.

Farmers and landowners also took a respite from their harvest to share the joy and community spirit, and gardeners spent hours happily browsing Europe's largest-ever show garden, built by Capel Manor College students for The Game Fair thanks to the support of wealth managers Charles Stanley.

Hook Norton Brewery parading in main arena at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media Hook Norton Brewery parading in main arena at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

The big spenders were out in force too, with many exhibitors reporting record sales.

The diverse weather provided a unique market, with demand for sunglasses then being overtaken by demand for green wellies and steady sales reported across art, sporting guns, clothing and accessories.

More than £60million is thought to have been spent at the Hatfield event.

Many of the exhibitors are already preparing to book their slot for the 2020 event, which returns to Ragley Hall in Warwickshire from July 24 to July 26, 2020.

The Carter Jonas Theatre was a hotbed for debate at The Game Fair at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media The Carter Jonas Theatre was a hotbed for debate at The Game Fair at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

Elaine Stewart, marketing director of Longthorne guns, said: "The Game Fair 2019 has been absolutely great. It's been one of our best.

"We've had some very healthy interest, with very positive vibes and in the coming weeks we'll do very well out of it."

Emma Brown, owner of luxury country clothing brand Emma Brown Tweed, said: "This is our fourth year as an exhibitor at The Game Fair and it is our favourite by far.

"We welcomed back lots of old clients who have since become friends and in equal measures have gratefully embraced new faces who we hope will become faithful customers."

Action from the Gundog Arena at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media Action from the Gundog Arena at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

Ben Buxton, events and retail manager at footwear brand Fairfax & Favor, added: "We had such a fantastic time at The Game Fair this year.

"We launched the new limited edition Tan and Navy Regina, which was huge a success and nearly sold out.

"The improved layout made finding your way round much simpler and shopping much easier."

In the week when Boris Johnson became Prime Minister amid Brexit uncertainty, which continues to challenge the UK's landowners, the Carter Jonas Theatre was a hotbed for political and industry debate.

Sarah and Michael Cox enjoying the hound parade at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media Sarah and Michael Cox enjoying the hound parade at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

Sarah Lee, head of policy at Countryside Alliance, said: "We had a great weekend at The Game Fair, welcoming old and new members, friends and people who've just wanted to learn more about what we are doing and campaigning on."

Austin Weldon, game and wildlife advisor at The Game Fair's official charity this year, Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), added: "We really enjoyed being able to come here and showcase what we're doing with our research and engage with the public.

"It's been really useful for us seeing our members, but also other organisations that are working in the country sports sector, so that we can link in together and share ideas."

The festival of the great British countryside also showcased the exotic world of falconry, which for the second year was twinned with S'hail - a specialist hunting and falconry exhibition in Qatar.

British Charcuterie Awards - game category - at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media British Charcuterie Awards - game category - at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

Malika Alshraim, a member of the higher organising committee for the S'hail Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, one of The Game Fair's major sponsors, said: "The meetings we had at The Game Fair were a success.

"Many of the companies we talked to were interested in becoming a part of our own 2019 festival and some promising as far as 2020."

Crowds on day two of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media Crowds on day two of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

Owls in the Falconry Village at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media Owls in the Falconry Village at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

The Welligogs best dressed competition on Ladies' Day at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media The Welligogs best dressed competition on Ladies' Day at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

The Welligogs best dressed competition on Ladies' Day at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media The Welligogs best dressed competition on Ladies' Day at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

The Welligogs best dressed competition on Ladies' Day at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media The Welligogs best dressed competition on Ladies' Day at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

The Welligogs best dressed competition on Ladies' Day at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media The Welligogs best dressed competition on Ladies' Day at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media

Sky Sports presenter and country girl Alex Hammond enjoying the last day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth. Sky Sports presenter and country girl Alex Hammond enjoying the last day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth.

Sky Sports presenter and country girl Alex Hammond enjoying the last day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth. Sky Sports presenter and country girl Alex Hammond enjoying the last day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth.

Sky Sports presenter and country girl Alex Hammond enjoying the last day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth. Sky Sports presenter and country girl Alex Hammond enjoying the last day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth.

Sky Sports presenter and country girl Alex Hammond enjoying the last day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth. Sky Sports presenter and country girl Alex Hammond enjoying the last day of The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House, Hertfordshire. Picture: Sarah Farnsworth.

Dog handling skills come naturally to this young man at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media Dog handling skills come naturally to this young man at The Game Fair 2019 at Hatfield House. Picture: supplied by Tweed Media