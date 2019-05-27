Advanced search

Hatfield shopping centre to host free sports activities this summer

27 May, 2019 - 08:01
There will be free sporting activities at The Galleria in Hatfield this summer.

©dreamsnavigator - stock.adobe.com

Free sports sessions will be held at a Hatfield shopping centre this summer.

The Galleria in HatfieldThe Galleria in Hatfield

The Galleria plans to host free sporting activities for all this summer.

Organisers at the outlet shopping centre are inviting local sports clubs and activity groups to sign up and take advantage of their offer for free activity space this summer.

The 'Summer of Sport' at The Galleria will run from mid-July through to the end of August.

It will promote taking part in sports and healthy living by offering free sports classes to residents.

Ellenor Penny, marketing manager at The Galleria, said: "We are all aware of the positive effects that taking part in sports and trying new activities can have on individuals and our community.

"We believe it is very important to give back to the local community and want to provide everyone with the chance to take part by offering free activity sessions this summer.

"The Galleria's 'Summer of Sport' promotes healthy living to people of all ages and supports local businesses."

Whether you are a burgeoning business who wants to promote its sports classes to a new audience or are a parent who is looking for free activities to keep the children happy this summer, The Galleria's 'Summer of Sport' is here for you.

If you are a local business interested in taking part in The Galleria's 'Summer of Sport', contact Alison.Linskey@Landsec.com and Ellenor.Penny@Landsec.com with details of your organisation.

