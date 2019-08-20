Advanced search

Another classic Tewin car and craft show delights visitors

20 August, 2019 - 12:41
Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show. Picture: supplied by Friends of Tewin

Tewin held another successful Classic Car and Craft Show at the weekend.

Upper Green in Tewin looked splendid on Sunday as the rain clouds finally moved away and the sun peeped through.

The public flocked in their hundreds to the Hertfordshire village to see the magnificent sight of approximately 400 classic cars and bikes filling the showground again this year.

The amazingly stylish motors exhibited by the sponsors, Aston Martin and McLaren of Grange of Hatfield, were a huge draw, too.

A spokeswoman for organisers at Friends of Tewin said: "We are delighted with the support we have received again this year from everyone.

"We have a strong base of very loyal car clubs based throughout Hertfordshire, who support us year on year as well as many of the craft stall holders and food outlets who we were delighted to welcome back again.

"It was also fantastic to see so many individual classic owners who also showed their support and without whom we wouldn't have a show."

All profits from the show are donated to village groups in Tewin.

The Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show spokeswoman added: "A special mention must also go to our volunteer marshals who give up their time on a Sunday to help the Friends of Tewin committee with the task of getting the cars safely onto the showground, into the public car parks, and keeping the traffic flowing smoothly through Tewin village.

"A big thank you to you all."

Visit www.tewinvillage.co.uk for more on Tewin Village.

