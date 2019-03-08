St Albans' spectacular space themed fireworks display at Verulamium Park

The St Albans 2019 fireworks specacular will take place at Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2.

A spectacular space themed fireworks display will light up the night sky above St Albans for Bonfire Night this year.

You can see the St Albans 2019 fireworks display at Verulamium Park. Picture: Pink Soul. You can see the St Albans 2019 fireworks display at Verulamium Park. Picture: Pink Soul.

The annual St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular returns to Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 2.

This year's fireworks display will be accompanied by a soundtrack which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo Moon Landing, with space themed music and audio clips from the Moon landing footage.

The theme ties in with the Cathedral's Space Voyage programme throughout the October half-term.

This ever-popular community fireworks display is produced is Fantastic Fireworks, double winners of the British Fireworks Championships.

Gates open at 6pm, and the display starts promptly at 7.30pm.

Advanced adults tickets cost £7, under-16s £3, and children three and under free.

A family ticket for two adults and two children under-16 costs £14.

Advance tickets can be purchased online or in person through the Cathedral box office until Friday, November 1.

On the day, tickets can be purchased in person from the Cathedral box office on Saturday, November 2, from 10am until 5pm.

Full price tickets cost more on the gate on the day (cash only), with adults paying £10 and children £5.

A family ticket costs £20 on Saturday.

The Fireworks Spectacular is sponsored by Debenhams Ottaway and is organised by St Albans Cathedral and local volunteer groups.

There will be a food village providing plenty of food and drink - with street food outlets, burgers and hot dogs all on the menu.

The bars will again be supplying beers brewed by Tring Brewery, along with mulled wine, cider and gin.

As well as the food village in Verulamium Park, the Abbot's Kitchen at the Cathedral will be open during the evenin g, serving a number of hot food and drink options to help you stay warm and keep the hunger at bay.

St Albans' amazing public display was started over 25 years ago in order to reduce firework accidents at home.

It has raised over £750,000 for local and national charities since.

This year's nominated charities are The Hospice of St Francis and Youth Talk, as well as other charities supported by St Albans Cathedral's Mission Giving Scheme.

The Revd Canon Abi Thompson, Sub Dean at St Albans Cathedral, said: "We are so excited and proud to lay on the fireworks event for our local community.

"It's a great opportunity for everybody to get together, old and young, and enjoy a spectacular evening.

"It's also a delight to be able to support such worthy local causes. Come along for a cracking good night!"

Lucy Hume, joint director of fundraising at the Hospice of St Francis, said: "As we celebrate 40 years of our hospice care, we are delighted to be working with St Albans Cathedral and extremely grateful to have been chosen as the beneficiary charity this year.

"The Hospice of St Francis helps people to live their precious lives well throughout St Albans, Harpenden and the surrounding areas and so we are delighted to be here supporting local people tonight."

David Barker, chief executive of Youth Talk, said: "Youth Talk provides a lifeline for growing numbers of young people across St Albans and district who need help and support with their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

"Our vital work relies on the generosity and goodwill of individuals and businesses across St Albans, so we are delighted to be one of the nominated charities for this year's fireworks display.

"Thank you for helping us to make a difference to the lives of young people across St Albans."

Tickets for the St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular are available from the Cathedral box office and The Alban Arena.

