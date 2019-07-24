Enchanted Wonderland springs up in Hertford's Parliament Square

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

Hertford's Parliament Square has been turned into an Enchanted Wonderland complete with fairies, pixies, a dragon and a unicorn after The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters yarnbombed the county town again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters in Parliament Square, Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters in Parliament Square, Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

After the success of their Christmas postbox toppers and the amazing poppy cascade down Hertford Castle, the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' latest project will raise funds for charity CHIPS.

At 4am on Wednesday, July 24, 60 members of SSOHC donned head torches, cable ties and needles to launch its latest secret project - yarnbombing Hertford, to turn Parliament Square into an Enchanted Wonderland.

This feat was completed by 8.30am, to greet Hertford's residents and businesses.

According to Anne Haworth, one of SSOHC's founder members, yarnbombing means "secretly covering things in woollen and crafted objects in order to create surprise, delight and joy to those who view it."

For this summer's spectacular event, 108 SSOHC members have spent 43,000 hours since January crafting, knitting and crocheting and making a wide variety of enchanted items.

The Enchanted Wonderland includes yarnbombing the stone benches into a dragon and a unicorn, and transforming bicycle racks into a mini regiment of forest soldiers.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

There's also a friendly spider's web, caterpillar den and ladybird nest.

The 52 posts round the War Memorial have been adorned with adorable and unique woodland creatures, covering the stone spheres and finishing off with 76 metres of knitted garlands

The busy SSOHC members have also yarnbombed all the trees around Parliament Square into seven rainbow ribbon trees and a beautiful butterfly tree.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

They have transformed all 33 bollards into toadstools, trees and bunches of flowers.

The trees and some bollards have become homes for 38 individually made fairies and pixies, some sitting on swings, fishing, playing tennis and making a daisy chain.

All 19 pixies and 19 fairies in the Enchanted Wonderland have been named by their creator.

For instance, Freddie Fugglehop is drinking a refreshing beer outside The Blackbirds Pub.

He is named after a hop called Fuggle, an ingredient in McMullen's Pale Ale.

Over 300 yarned flower pots have been made for every business in Parliament Square, with two secretly placed outside each business overnight.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

Around 32 different craft skills have been used, including knitting, crochet, felting, pottery, cementing and couching.

Thanks to the generosity of Hertford residents, SSOHC received donations of over 5,000 balls of wool in response to a local wool amnesty, which has help fuel the event.

For this latest yarnbombing event, SSOHC is supporting the charity CHIPS.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

CHIPS - Children's Integrated Playschemes - is a Hertfordshire charity that offers play and social opportunities for children with additional needs aged three to 19 living across east Herts from Bishop's Stortford to Waltham Cross.

Charity cChairman Graham Nickson said: "CHIPS is delighted and honoured to have been chosen by the fabulous Yarn Bombers as the charity which they will support.

"The installation is wonderful, colourful, magical and great fun.

"I hope that as many people as possible will visit Hertford to view it."

The latest installation will be on display in Hertford's Parliament Square for about three weeks.

In November 2017, the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters yarnbombed all 27 postboxes in Hertford with a wide variety of Christmas themes, from a Nativity scene, dancing meerkats and two fire officers putting out a burning Christmas pudding.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters working overnight to yarnbomb Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters working overnight to yarnbomb Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

Over Christmas 2017 and 2018, the society raised £19,000 for Isabel Hospice.

In November 2018, SSOHC created a display of over 15,000 poppies which cascaded down Hertford Castle, to commemorate the centenary of Armistice Day.

For more on the society, visit www.ssohc.co.uk, or follow the society's social media account on Facebook: www.facebook.com/yarn.bomber.92, Twitter: @yarnbomber100 and Instagram: www.instagram.com/bomberyarn/

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters working overnight to yarnbomb Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters working overnight to yarnbomb Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters working overnight to yarnbombParliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters working overnight to yarnbombParliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters' yarnbomb of Parliament Square in Hertford. Picture: supplied by The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters

The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters The Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters have yarnbombed Parliament Square, Hertford, to create an Enchanted Wonderland. Here's one of their creations before being placed to raise funds for charity. Picture: Secret Society Of Hertford Crafters