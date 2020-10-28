Meet Santa in his new grotto at Paradise Wildlife Park this Christmas

You will be able to meet Santa in his new grotto at Hertfordshire’s Paradise Wildlife Park this winter.

The Hertfordshire zoo is giving visitors something to look forward to this winter.

You can meet Santa at the White Stubbs Lane site every weekend from November 28, and every day from December 18 to December 24 – Christmas Eve.

Paradise Wildlife Park PR manager Anna Tank said: “Christmas will be slightly different this year at Paradise but we are determined to provide the festive joy to our amazing visitors after a challenging year.”

Santa will be arriving at Paradise in a new grotto at the popular wildlife park’s Safari Stage where little ones can join him safely for an unforgettable meet and greet as well as a fabulous photo opportunity.

Moreover, this is a completely free of charge event, so make sure to get a space in the queue early to not miss out!

To meet Santa in his new grotto, every safety measure has been met as the stage allows a two metre gap between visitor and Father Christmas, so you can have peace of mind during the merriment.

Entry to the grotto with Santa and his elf is limited to four people at any one time to comply with the ‘Rule of Six’.

Santa has also brought the winter wonderland with him. There will be a glorious festive fairy light tunnel to walk through and enjoy with your loved ones.

Make sure to take some amazing photos and tag PWP on social media so the zoo keepers can join in on the fun too.

“The festivities do not stop here, however,” added the Paradise spokesperson.

“We shall be decking the entire park out with the finest of Christmas decorations, complete with our 20ft Christmas tree.

“Don’t forget to visit Santa’s reindeer in the Woodland Walk too!”

To book tickets, visit www.pwpark.com/product/day-tickets/