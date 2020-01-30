Red Devils parachute display team to drop in on Hatfield concert

Members of The Red Devils British Army parachute display team at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews John Andrews

The incredible Red Devils will parachute into Hatfield again at this summer's Battle Proms concert.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisers of the picnic proms have confirmed that the British Army Parachute Display Team will drop into Hatfield Park when the classical concert returns to Hertfordshire on Saturday, July 18.

Battle Proms tweeted: "Team Battle Proms are thrilled to announce that @RedDevilsOnline are confirmed to perform their spectacular, jaw-dropping freefall displays in the skies above ALL our concerts this year!"

Early bird tickets for Battle Proms 2020 at Hatfield House are available until midnight on January 31.

Adult tickets for the summer celebration are currently priced £33 - an amazing saving of £13 on the gate price of £46.

The Red Devils landing at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews The Red Devils landing at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

Concert-goers will be able to get Battle Proms tickets at this discounted price until midnight on Friday.

The price will then rise to £38 until midnight on April 30.

Tickets for children aged five to 15 years are £18 at all times, and ages four and under are free and do not require a ticket.

Always a highlight of the summer season at Hatfield House, the spectacular open-air concert will feature a full programme of classical music, a Spitfire aerial display, cannons, cavalry and fireworks.

Team Battle Proms are thrilled to announce that @RedDevilsOnline are confirmed to perform their spectacular, jaw-dropping freefall displays in the skies above ALL our concerts this year!

Early Bird tickets available until midnight 31 January at https://t.co/tIWF9f3uDs pic.twitter.com/NMzIhxBGZy — Battle Proms (@BattleProms) January 29, 2020

To book tickets, visit the Battle Proms website at www.battleproms.com/venues/hatfield-house

The audience meet The Red Devils parachute display team at The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar. The audience meet The Red Devils parachute display team at The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar.

Battle Proms 2018: The Red Devils. Picture: Karyn Haddon Battle Proms 2018: The Red Devils. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Battle Proms 2018: The Red Devils. Picture: Karyn Haddon Battle Proms 2018: The Red Devils. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Red Devils parachute display team at The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar. The Red Devils parachute display team at The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar.