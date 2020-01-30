Advanced search

Red Devils parachute display team to drop in on Hatfield concert

PUBLISHED: 14:46 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 30 January 2020

Members of The Red Devils British Army parachute display team at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

The incredible Red Devils will parachute into Hatfield again at this summer's Battle Proms concert.

Organisers of the picnic proms have confirmed that the British Army Parachute Display Team will drop into Hatfield Park when the classical concert returns to Hertfordshire on Saturday, July 18.

Battle Proms tweeted: "Team Battle Proms are thrilled to announce that @RedDevilsOnline are confirmed to perform their spectacular, jaw-dropping freefall displays in the skies above ALL our concerts this year!"

Early bird tickets for Battle Proms 2020 at Hatfield House are available until midnight on January 31.

Adult tickets for the summer celebration are currently priced £33 - an amazing saving of £13 on the gate price of £46.

The Red Devils landing at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John AndrewsThe Red Devils landing at Hatfield House Battle Proms 2019. Picture: John Andrews

Concert-goers will be able to get Battle Proms tickets at this discounted price until midnight on Friday.

The price will then rise to £38 until midnight on April 30.

Tickets for children aged five to 15 years are £18 at all times, and ages four and under are free and do not require a ticket.

Always a highlight of the summer season at Hatfield House, the spectacular open-air concert will feature a full programme of classical music, a Spitfire aerial display, cannons, cavalry and fireworks.

To book tickets, visit the Battle Proms website at www.battleproms.com/venues/hatfield-house

The audience meet The Red Devils parachute display team at The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar.The audience meet The Red Devils parachute display team at The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar.

Battle Proms 2018: The Red Devils. Picture: Karyn HaddonBattle Proms 2018: The Red Devils. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Battle Proms 2018: The Red Devils. Picture: Karyn HaddonBattle Proms 2018: The Red Devils. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Red Devils parachute display team at The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar.The Red Devils parachute display team at The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar.

The audience watch The Red Devils parachute display team drop in on The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar.The audience watch The Red Devils parachute display team drop in on The Battle Proms. Picture: Tammy Marlar.

Most Read

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo

Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Welwyn Garden City’s Halfords to close

Welwyn Garden City's Halfords will close in less than two weeks.

Crash closes A414 near Welwyn Garden City

The A414 near Cole Green is closed eastbound towards Hertford after a crash, with delays back towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Harry Rutter

Drive 24