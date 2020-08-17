Advanced search

Penguin chicks hatch at Paradise Wildlife Park

PUBLISHED: 15:27 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 18 August 2020

New penguin chicks have hatched at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: PWP

New penguin chicks have hatched at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: PWP

Paradise Wildlife Park

Cute penguin chicks have hatched at a popular Hertfordshire wildlife park.

African penguins Albert and Akiki have hatched their baby at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne.

Proud parents Tanesha and Jabari also have a new arrival at the White Stubbs Lane site near Welwyn Hatfield.

“We are so excited to announce the hatch of new penguin chicks,” said PWP’s Anna Tank.

“Not yet named but they are so far doing amazing and we cannot be more proud of parents Albert and Akiki, and Tanesha and Jabari.”

New penguin chicks have hatched at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: PWPNew penguin chicks have hatched at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: PWP

Albert and Akiki are veteran parents, being parents to three chicks previously.

Tanesha and Jabari, meanwhile, are new to parenthood with this chick being their very first as a pair.

Both parents laid two eggs each, but only one from each couple actually hatched, a rather common occurrence in penguin species.

Both chicks hatched on the same day.

Anna added: “These beautiful penguin chicks will be residing in the nests at our Penguin Falls.

“Make sure to book your tickets to pay a visit.”

Visit www.pwpark.com to book tickets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Woman escapes unknown man who dragged her by her hair in Potters Bar

Police are looking for a white man, aged around 50 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, with blond hair.

Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step after saying goodbye to primary school in lockdown

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said:

Welwyn Hatfield restaurant owner ‘surprised’ at success of Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police appeal after ‘inappropriate contact’ with boy at Hatfield Asda

Police would like to speak with this man about a suspicious incident at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Herts police

Woman escapes unknown man who dragged her by her hair in Potters Bar

Police are looking for a white man, aged around 50 years old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, with blond hair.

Welwyn Hatfield’s Grant Shapps up for MP of the year award

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative MP Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Year 6 pupils from Welwyn Hatfield prepare for the next step after saying goodbye to primary school in lockdown

Twins Thomas and Jake from St Philip Howard School. Mum Claire said:

Welwyn Hatfield restaurant owner ‘surprised’ at success of Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City face long trip to clinch first FA Trophy win

Jon Clements scored Welwyn Garden City's first FA Trophy goal in the 2-1 defeat to Chipstead. Picture: KARYN HADDON

‘Backbone of family’ and ex-Sporting Life editor dies in Welwyn Garden City

Bob and Lucy. Picture: Supplied by Lucy.

FA Cup draws pair rivals together in derby clashes

Godmanchester Rovers will host Ely City in the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City commemorate 75 years since Victory in Japan

Reverend Darren Collins, Welwyn Hatfield deputy mayor Peter Hebden, Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon and mayor of Hatfield Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne

Penguin chicks hatch at Paradise Wildlife Park

New penguin chicks have hatched at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: PWP