Penguin chicks hatch at Paradise Wildlife Park
PUBLISHED: 15:27 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 18 August 2020
Paradise Wildlife Park
Cute penguin chicks have hatched at a popular Hertfordshire wildlife park.
African penguins Albert and Akiki have hatched their baby at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne.
Proud parents Tanesha and Jabari also have a new arrival at the White Stubbs Lane site near Welwyn Hatfield.
“We are so excited to announce the hatch of new penguin chicks,” said PWP’s Anna Tank.
“Not yet named but they are so far doing amazing and we cannot be more proud of parents Albert and Akiki, and Tanesha and Jabari.”
Albert and Akiki are veteran parents, being parents to three chicks previously.
Tanesha and Jabari, meanwhile, are new to parenthood with this chick being their very first as a pair.
Both parents laid two eggs each, but only one from each couple actually hatched, a rather common occurrence in penguin species.
Both chicks hatched on the same day.
Anna added: “These beautiful penguin chicks will be residing in the nests at our Penguin Falls.
“Make sure to book your tickets to pay a visit.”
Visit www.pwpark.com to book tickets.
