Emergency appeal launched by Paradise Wildlife Park to help its animals

A jaguar at Paradise Wildlife Park, which has launched an appeal to help with the upkeep of the animals during the site's closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Alma Leaper, supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park ALP

An emergency appeal has been launched by a popular Hertfordshire tourist attraction for funds to help with the upkeep of its animals while the wildlife park is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

A snow leopard at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Alma Leaper, supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park A snow leopard at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Alma Leaper, supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park needs your support during the COVID-19 crisis.

As a fully registered charity, the Zoological Society of Hertfordshire relies on ticket sales, zoo visits, and donations to operate.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a detrimental effect on the care of the Broxbourne wildlife park’s animals and team members.

So managers are asking for the public to consider donating to the White Stubbs Lane site’s Emergency Support Fund.

Paradise Wildlife Park has set up a JustGiving page so that anyone can donate funds that will directly go to the upkeep of the park's animals, including its red pandas. Picture: Alma Leaper, supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park Paradise Wildlife Park has set up a JustGiving page so that anyone can donate funds that will directly go to the upkeep of the park's animals, including its red pandas. Picture: Alma Leaper, supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Lynn Whitnall, chief executive of Paradise Wildlife Park, said: “Our community has always been supportive of our zoo, through thick and thin.

“And with that support, we will get through this together.”

It costs roughly £13,000 a day to run Paradise Wildlife Park.

A large majority of these funds go towards the upkeep of the park’s collection of animals.

You can donate via the JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/animalsupportfund

A PWP spokesperson said: “It is always our priority to keep our animals healthy.

“However, this costs money and with no visitors during this pandemic, we need to ask for support – every penny counts.

“Your support and generosity are crucial now more than ever.

“Any donations will go directly towards the upkeep of our amazing animals and our keepers caring for them.”

Donations will not only go towards maintaining the healthcare of the park’s animals.

You will also be ensuring that families stay together.

Jessie and Panja, Paradise’s world-famous snow leopards, have shown that love and affection does not just stay within the human world.

They are often seen cuddling on their ledge, affectionately pawing at each other, playing and, of course, giving each other a good telling off.

Usually solitary animals, snow leopards tend to want their own space.

Despite having the option of three other beds, Jessie and Panja will always prefer to share one together.

At the moment, Jessie and Panja are in season.

Keepers at Paradise have seen the cats display mating behaviours with even an attempt at copulation.

Everyone at the zoo has been quietly optimistic for the arrival of snow leopard cubs over the coming months.

With this in mind, it is even more important to keep Jessie and Panja healthy.

A Paradise spokesperson said: “This is why we need your support.

“We need donations from the public while they remain in self-isolation to support our animals, including Jessie and Panja.

“The last thing we would want for these potential parents to be to be split up due to this virus.

“We know it is a difficult time for everyone, if you are able to donate, every penny counts.”

Visit www.pwpark.com for more on Paradise Wildlife Park.