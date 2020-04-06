Advanced search

Animals ‘happy and healthy’ at Paradise Wildlife Park

PUBLISHED: 15:55 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 08 April 2020

One of the tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

One of the tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Keepers at Paradise Wildlife Park have reassured supporters that the Hertfordshire zoo’s animals are in good health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A tiger at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne. The wildlife park has said none of its animals has got coronavirus. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife ParkA tiger at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne. The wildlife park has said none of its animals has got coronavirus. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Reports from America say a tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.

In response to the news, Paradise Wildlife Park posted on Instagram: “We understand there has been some concern for many animals since the report of several animals catching COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo in New York, USA.

“We are currently investigating the situation ourselves and working with our vets to find out more.

“Currently, none of our members of staff or our animals are showing any indications of illness, in fact, all have been their usual happy and healthy selves – enjoying spring-like weather and the weekend full of sunshine.

“We have also had precautionary measures in place to protect our animals since mid-March.”

The PWP statement added: “We are, of course, monitoring the situation and will update further once we know more.

“In the meantime, we will continue to provide the highest level of care for our resident felines and following stringent hygiene procedures for the care of all at Paradise.

“We thank everyone for their concern and their continued support at this time.”

